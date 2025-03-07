All sections
CommunityMarch 7, 2025

Photo gallery: Mutt Meowness 2025 prepares for its first round

Mutt Meowness 2025 is gearing up for its first round with pet owners sharing their favorite cat and dog photos. Entries are open until midnight on March 9th. Check the entry page for more details.

The Southeast Missourian along with partners Skyview Animal Clinic and Puddle Jumpers Canine Rehabilitation are thrilled by all the the proud pet owners who have shared pictures of their wonderful pets with us.

There is still time to enter. Photos can be shared up to Midnight Sunday, March 9th.

See the entry page here for details.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

