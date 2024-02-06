All sections
CommunityDecember 2, 2024

Photo gallery: Marble Hill Christmas tree lighting

Marble Hill's Christmas tree lighting event featured festive archways, hot chocolate, and Mayor Trey Wiginton as Santa. Residents enjoyed a cozy evening filled with lights and community spirit.

The mayor of Marble Hill and his wife, Trey and Becky Wiginton, stand beneath a glowing arch of Christmas lights, soaking in the holiday spirit.
The mayor of Marble Hill and his wife, Trey and Becky Wiginton, stand beneath a glowing arch of Christmas lights, soaking in the holiday spirit. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press
Marble Hill Christmas in the Park took place on Saturday, November 30, at Magnolia Park.
Marble Hill Christmas in the Park took place on Saturday, November 30, at Magnolia Park. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press
Kayla Brooks of Jackson serves hot cocoa on behalf of Connection Point Church of Bollinger County.
Kayla Brooks of Jackson serves hot cocoa on behalf of Connection Point Church of Bollinger County.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press
Hot chocolate was a favorite among the youngsters attending.
Hot chocolate was a favorite among the youngsters attending.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press
After a challenging year of recovery from health issues, Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton still stepped into the role of Santa.
After a challenging year of recovery from health issues, Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton still stepped into the role of Santa. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press
Community members gather in cozy attire to celebrate the start of the holiday season.
Community members gather in cozy attire to celebrate the start of the holiday season. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press
Visitors share laughter and hot cocoa as they await the lighting of the tree.
Visitors share laughter and hot cocoa as they await the lighting of the tree. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press
A mother playfully taps her daughter's nose, careful not to spill her hot chocolate.
A mother playfully taps her daughter's nose, careful not to spill her hot chocolate. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press
Families stroll through light displays created by members of the community.
Families stroll through light displays created by members of the community. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press
Children play on the grass while waiting for the tree-lighting ceremony to begin.
Children play on the grass while waiting for the tree-lighting ceremony to begin. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press
Becky Wiginton, president of the Marble Hill Chamber of Commerce, lights the tree in Magnolia Park.
Becky Wiginton, president of the Marble Hill Chamber of Commerce, lights the tree in Magnolia Park.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press
Families pose for photos under a beautifully lit archway.
Families pose for photos under a beautifully lit archway.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press
Festive lights illuminate Magnolia Park during Marble Hill’s Christmas in the Park on Saturday, Nov. 30, sponsored by the Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Marble Hill.
Festive lights illuminate Magnolia Park during Marble Hill’s Christmas in the Park on Saturday, Nov. 30, sponsored by the Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Marble Hill.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press

Marble Hill residents gathered Saturday, Nov. 30, to observe the Chamber of Commerce's Christmas tree lighting.

Hot chocolate kept the crowd warm as they strolled through decorated archways and posed for photos among the lights.

Mayor Trey Wiginton stood in for Santa Claus as well, while Becky Wiginton, president of the chamber and his wife, oversaw the event.

