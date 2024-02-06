Photo gallery: Marble Hill Christmas tree lighting

The mayor of Marble Hill and his wife, Trey and Becky Wiginton, stand beneath a glowing arch of Christmas lights, soaking in the holiday spirit. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press

Marble Hill Christmas in the Park took place on Saturday, November 30, at Magnolia Park. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press

Kayla Brooks of Jackson serves hot cocoa on behalf of Connection Point Church of Bollinger County. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press

Hot chocolate was a favorite among the youngsters attending. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press

After a challenging year of recovery from health issues, Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton still stepped into the role of Santa. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press

Community members gather in cozy attire to celebrate the start of the holiday season. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press

Visitors share laughter and hot cocoa as they await the lighting of the tree. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press

A mother playfully taps her daughter's nose, careful not to spill her hot chocolate. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press

Families stroll through light displays created by members of the community. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press

Children play on the grass while waiting for the tree-lighting ceremony to begin. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press

Becky Wiginton, president of the Marble Hill Chamber of Commerce, lights the tree in Magnolia Park. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press

Families pose for photos under a beautifully lit archway. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian/The Banner Press