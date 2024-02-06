Photo gallery: Marble Hill Christmas tree lighting

Marble Hill residents gathered Saturday, Nov. 30, to observe the Chamber of Commerce's Christmas tree lighting.
Hot chocolate kept the crowd warm as they strolled through decorated archways and posed for photos among the lights.
Mayor Trey Wiginton stood in for Santa Claus as well, while Becky Wiginton, president of the chamber and his wife, oversaw the event.
