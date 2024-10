The Incredibles pose for a photo Saturday, May 1, 2010, during the fifth annual Cape Comic Con at the Osage Center. Southeast Missourian archive

Superman impersonator Alexander Rae strikes a pose as Clark Kent during the sixth annual Cape Comic Con on Saturday, June 25, 2011, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive

Adult division of the costume contest during the Cape Comic Con Saturday, April 18, 2015, at the Osage Centre. Southeast Missourian archive

The Bayles family of super heroes Saturday, May 1, 2010 during the fifth annual Cape Comic Con at the Osage Center. From left, Joshua, Scott, Ashley, Abby and Sarah. Southeast Missourian archive

Amber Huffman of Cape Girardeau, 16, (left) and Annika Luttermann, an exchange student of Bielefeld, Germany, 16, smile while in costume during Cape Comic Con on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive

Matt Schultz, as a Biker Scout, and Chad Collins, as Darth Maul, pose during the sixth annual Cape Comic Con on Saturday, June 25, 2011, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive

The 12th annual Cape Comic Con on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive

Jessica Coomer dressed as geisha for the Cape Comic Con 2012 costume contest at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau Saturday, April 21, 2012. Southeast Missourian archive

Santino Marani, left, as Hawkman, Tammy Marani as Hawkgirl, Ashley Bayles as Black Widow and Scott Bayles as Iron Man pose at Cape Comic Con on Saturday, March 22, 2014, at the Arena Building. Southeast Missourian archive

Nathan Wareing of Jackson looks at a phone while sporting an Obi-Wan Kenobi outfit during Cape Comic Con on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive

Kaylee Taylor dressed as Madame Kagura from the comic 'Black Silk,' for the Cape Comic Con 2012 costume contest at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau Saturday, April 21. Southeast Missourian archive

Jeff Hubbard of Park Hills sports an Odin outfit during Cape Comic Con on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive

Roy Thomas talks about writing comic books and his association with Marvel Comics at Cape Comic Con on April 28, 2008. Thomas is possibly best known for introducing the pulp magazine hero Conan the Barbarian to American comics. Southeast Missourian archive

Ghost Rider creator Gary Friedrich, left, operates a table at Cape Comic Con April 28, 2008, which attracted Daniel Bryant, center, and Josh Wiseman, who bought an autographed Ghost Rider comic book. Southeast Missourian archive

From left, Lexi Spurgeon, 10, as Batgirl, Laura Spurgeon, as Kato, Anya Spurgeon, 7, as Supergirl, and Jay Spurgeon, as The Green Hornet, pose during the sixth annual Cape Comic Con on Saturday, June 25, 2011, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive

Ron McAdams dressed as 'Barf,' from the movie 'Spaceballs,' for the Cape Comic Con 2012 costume contest at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau Saturday, April 21. McAdams took first place in the contest. Southeast Missourian archive

Joe Givens and his son, Brody, of Sikeston play with comic-book figures at Cape Comic Con on Saturday, March 22, 2014, at the Arena Building. Southeast Missourian archive

James Deves, 7, takes the stage dressed as The Doctor from the long-running BBC science fiction series "Dr. Who" for the costume contest at the 2013 Cape Comic Con Saturday, April 20, at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive

The costume contest at Cape Comic Con on Saturday, April 16, 2016 at the Osage Centre. Southeast Missourian archive

LaKrisha Moore as Goblin Queen won first place in the adult costume contest at Cape Comic Con on Saturday, April 16, 2016 at the Osage Centre. Southeast Missourian archive

Ken Murphy, director of the Cape Comic Con runs through a list of announcements to kick off Cape Comic Con Friday, April 17, 2015 at the Osage Centre. Southeast Missourian archive

Dominic Souza poses for a photo after having his face painted as Spiderman during Cape Comic Con Friday, April 17, 2015, at the Osage Centre. Southeast Missourian archive

Abigail Corbett, 8, cosplaying as Rey from Star Wars, participates in an escape room challenge presented by Escape Cape at the Cape Comic Con Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive

Rachel Bagot, left, as Edward Scissorhands, Amanda Camp as a 1920s Riddler, Trevor Camp as a Sea of Thieves pirate, and Lisa Bagot as the Mad Hatter, pose for a photo Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre. Southeast Missourian archive

Luc Shleton, dressed as Luke Skywalker, uses his lightsaber during the 12th annual Cape Comic Con on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive

Spiderman gives C.J. Simpson a high-five as he is perched upon Lester Tucker's shoulders during the 12th annual Cape Comic Con on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive

Actors Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow of "Leave it to Beaver" take questions after reading an episode of the show at Cape Comic Con 2021 Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive

An attendee laughs while speaking with friends at Cape Comic Con 2021 Saturday, Oct. 2, at Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian archive