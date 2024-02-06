Photo gallery: Cape Chamber Home and Outdoor Living Show

Cape Chamber Home and Outdoor Living Show, presented by Window World and Dutch Enterprises, took place at the Show Me Center on Feb. 7 and 8 with more than 50 exhibitors. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Sarah Reilly of Jackson, a Chamber ambassador, greets attendees while handing out shopping bags, vendor maps and event passports. The passports allowed guests to enter for a chance to win up to $10,000 in prizes.

Sienna Crowden of Oak Ridge, manager of the Cape Scooters location, mixes up Red Bull infusions for attendees to sample.

Brenda Sutterer of Perryville enjoys a free foot adjustment from Whole Feet Arch Supports, a St. Louis-based vendor.

Kevin Eschmann with Crater Distributing demonstrates a new battery-powered pressure washer.

A guest submits their guess for the number of M&Ms in a jar for a chance to win a deluxe griddle kit from Aflac.

Outdoor shops and sheds were available to walk through and test.

Alex Owen with Granite Busters from Arnold showcases a custom outdoor kitchen.

Each booth had options to help attendees find the best option for their home, often with availability right on the spot.

Breon Mosby from St. Louis highlights the innovative, patented LeafGuard system, which prevents leaf debris buildup and can hold up to 33 cubic inches of water per section.

Dalton Tucker of Jackson delights children by handing out candy while dressed as an oversized bug, representing BugZero.

The show had various options to improve both house and home right on the spot, down to your favorite doorknobs.

The event featured a cozy atmosphere, with families coming in from all over the area, sharing their experiences and plans.

Cutco demonstrated its premium cutlery, promising to enhance kitchens one knife — and one smile — at a time.

Guests take their finished "passport" to the Cape Chamber booth to enter to win the biggest giveaway.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce supported the event with a dedicated team, from left: Rob Gilligan, president; Chris Hutson, Board chairman; Kristie Shamoun, Board treasurer; Maggie Piper, marketing and communication specialist; and Allie Gilmore and Brock Freeman, Chamber ambassadors.