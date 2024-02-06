Photo gallery: Cape Chamber Home and Outdoor Living Show

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Home and Outdoor Living Show on Feb. 7 and 8 at the Show Me Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.
Presented by Window World and Dutch Enterprises, the event allowed attendees to see the latest in home and outdoors living technology, equipment and style. Experts demonstrated tips and techniques to spruce up all manner of living spaces, and pros offered their services for all types of enhancements.
