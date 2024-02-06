All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
CommunityFebruary 10, 2025

Photo gallery: Cape Chamber Home and Outdoor Living Show

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Home and Outdoor Living Show, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in home and outdoor living, with demonstrations and expert advice.

By Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Cape Chamber Home and Outdoor Living Show, presented by Window World and Dutch Enterprises, took place at the Show Me Center on Feb. 7 and 8 with more than 50 exhibitors.
Cape Chamber Home and Outdoor Living Show, presented by Window World and Dutch Enterprises, took place at the Show Me Center on Feb. 7 and 8 with more than 50 exhibitors. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Sarah Reilly of Jackson, a Chamber ambassador, greets attendees while handing out shopping bags, vendor maps and event passports. The passports allowed guests to enter for a chance to win up to $10,000 in prizes.
Sarah Reilly of Jackson, a Chamber ambassador, greets attendees while handing out shopping bags, vendor maps and event passports. The passports allowed guests to enter for a chance to win up to $10,000 in prizes. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Sienna Crowden of Oak Ridge, manager of the Cape Scooters location, mixes up Red Bull infusions for attendees to sample.
Sienna Crowden of Oak Ridge, manager of the Cape Scooters location, mixes up Red Bull infusions for attendees to sample.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Brenda Sutterer of Perryville enjoys a free foot adjustment from Whole Feet Arch Supports, a St. Louis-based vendor.
Brenda Sutterer of Perryville enjoys a free foot adjustment from Whole Feet Arch Supports, a St. Louis-based vendor. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Kevin Eschmann with Crater Distributing demonstrates a new battery-powered pressure washer.
Kevin Eschmann with Crater Distributing demonstrates a new battery-powered pressure washer. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
A guest submits their guess for the number of M&Ms in a jar for a chance to win a deluxe griddle kit from Aflac.
A guest submits their guess for the number of M&Ms in a jar for a chance to win a deluxe griddle kit from Aflac. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Outdoor shops and sheds were available to walk through and test.
Outdoor shops and sheds were available to walk through and test. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Alex Owen with Granite Busters from Arnold showcases a custom outdoor kitchen.
Alex Owen with Granite Busters from Arnold showcases a custom outdoor kitchen.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Each booth had options to help attendees find the best option for their home, often with availability right on the spot.
Each booth had options to help attendees find the best option for their home, often with availability right on the spot. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Breon Mosby from St. Louis highlights the innovative, patented LeafGuard system, which prevents leaf debris buildup and can hold up to 33 cubic inches of water per section.
Breon Mosby from St. Louis highlights the innovative, patented LeafGuard system, which prevents leaf debris buildup and can hold up to 33 cubic inches of water per section. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Dalton Tucker of Jackson delights children by handing out candy while dressed as an oversized bug, representing BugZero.
Dalton Tucker of Jackson delights children by handing out candy while dressed as an oversized bug, representing BugZero. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The show had various options to improve both house and home right on the spot, down to your favorite doorknobs.
The show had various options to improve both house and home right on the spot, down to your favorite doorknobs. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The event featured a cozy atmosphere, with families coming in from all over the area, sharing their experiences and plans.
The event featured a cozy atmosphere, with families coming in from all over the area, sharing their experiences and plans. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Cutco demonstrated its premium cutlery, promising to enhance kitchens one knife — and one smile — at a time.
Cutco demonstrated its premium cutlery, promising to enhance kitchens one knife — and one smile — at a time. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Guests take their finished “passport” to the Cape Chamber booth to enter to win the biggest giveaway.
Guests take their finished “passport” to the Cape Chamber booth to enter to win the biggest giveaway. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce supported the event with a dedicated team, from left: Rob Gilligan, president; Chris Hutson, Board chairman; Kristie Shamoun, Board treasurer; Maggie Piper, marketing and communication specialist; and Allie Gilmore and Brock Freeman, Chamber ambassadors.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce supported the event with a dedicated team, from left: Rob Gilligan, president; Chris Hutson, Board chairman; Kristie Shamoun, Board treasurer; Maggie Piper, marketing and communication specialist; and Allie Gilmore and Brock Freeman, Chamber ambassadors. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The Show Me Center transformed into a hub of innovation and home improvement, where homeowners, vendors and industry experts connected for a weekend of inspiration.
The Show Me Center transformed into a hub of innovation and home improvement, where homeowners, vendors and industry experts connected for a weekend of inspiration.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Home and Outdoor Living Show on Feb. 7 and 8 at the Show Me Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Presented by Window World and Dutch Enterprises, the event allowed attendees to see the latest in home and outdoors living technology, equipment and style. Experts demonstrated tips and techniques to spruce up all manner of living spaces, and pros offered their services for all types of enhancements.

Story Tags
gallery

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Senior Center Menus for Feb. 10-14
CommunityFeb. 8
Senior Center Menus for Feb. 10-14
Adopt Sparta 2-8-25
CommunityFeb. 8
Adopt Sparta 2-8-25
Finding Love After Age 80: Local couple ties the knot after meeting at church
CommunityFeb. 8
Finding Love After Age 80: Local couple ties the knot after meeting at church
Missouri Main Street Connection hosts the 14th annual Main Street Capitol Day
CommunityFeb. 6
Missouri Main Street Connection hosts the 14th annual Main Street Capitol Day
Reviving tradition: St. Vincent de Paul School's newspaper returns after two decades
CommunityFeb. 6
Reviving tradition: St. Vincent de Paul School's newspaper returns after two decades
Gather SEMO to bring together worshipers for 25 hours of prayer
CommunityFeb. 5
Gather SEMO to bring together worshipers for 25 hours of prayer
A lifetime of devotion: Carolyn Crites celebrates 57 years of perfect church attendance
CommunityFeb. 5
A lifetime of devotion: Carolyn Crites celebrates 57 years of perfect church attendance
Conservation Column: Listen for the Spring Peepers
CommunityFeb. 4
Conservation Column: Listen for the Spring Peepers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy