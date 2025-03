Christine Jaegers of Cape, fitness and wellness specialist for the City of Cape, smiles at her photo booth, celebrating her 11th year organizing the Health and Wellness Expo, held Saturday, March 8, at the Osage Centre. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Various instructors led demonstrations, including Dale Ann, who guided participants through chair yoga.

The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change engaged attendees with a spin-to-win wheel, reinforcing the best prize of all— the joy and peace of mindfulness.

Laura Vollink of Cape Girardeau, a registered dietitian from Mercy Fitness Center, shares tips on healthy eating.

The expo featured a diverse array of booths, showcasing health and wellness resources.

Jim Watkins of Cape Girardeau, a firefighter, provided emergency preparedness tips as part of the Homeland Security Emergency Response Team for Region E.

Dana Schuermann of Cape and Haley Moorman of Jackson demonstrate a Shine Dance Fitness class.

Sue Dix of Perryville showes Permalinx permanent jewelry to Megan and Andrew Neely of Jackson.

Draven Campbell of Cape beams as he receives one of the many free giveaways.

Sue Gibbons of Cape Girardeau competes in the Osage Fitness Center's plank challenge, holding a six-minute plank as a proud grandmother of five.

Kirby Ray of Perry County and Brian Davidson of Jackson announced raffle winners for door prizes.

Roxor, a certified therapy dog, provided a canine break for everyone, held by his owner and other part of the certified team, Adam Lybarger of Jackson.

Attendees collected stamps at each station for a chance to win the grand prize.

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby skaters deliver an action-packed presentation.

Xaveria Sturm of Gordonville signs up for the Walk to End Alzheimer's in honor of her mother.

Brandon Townley and his son, Noah Townley of Benton, demonstrate martial arts techniques for Invictus Martial Arts.

The Kids' Playroom gave children a space to burn off energy while parents took a moment to relax.

Nick Layton of Matthews feeds Comet a treat for his hard work giving children rides as part of Hearts with Hooves.

Kenzie Owen and Emma Delisle of Sikeston contemplate convincing their parents to adopt a puppy.