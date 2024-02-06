All sections
CommunityFebruary 17, 2025

Photo gallery: 17th annual Father-Daughter Dance in Cape Girardeau

The 17th annual Father-Daughter Dance in Cape Girardeau featured an "Into the Enchanted Forest" theme, offering a magical evening for families at the Osage Centre, hosted by the local Parks and Recreation Department.

By Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
The 17th annual Father-Daughter Dance, themed "Into the Enchanted Forest" took place on Feb. 15 at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, bringing families together for a magical evening. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department sponsors the event.
Fathers and daughters braved a lingering downpour to create lasting memories.
A father holds his daughter close.
Mary Niswonger of Jackson delights the crowd with a rendition of "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen", marking her 16th consecutive year performing at the event.
Micah McDowell of Cape Girardeau twirls his daughter, Isabel, as they dance the night away.
A whimsical sign points the way through the enchanted fairyland of the Osage Centre.
The Osage Centre provided a warm and festive setting, with tables for dining, laughter and a much-needed break from the dance floor.
Bret McDowell of Cape Girardeau and his daughter, Eleanor, have their photo taken by Christine Jaegers of Jackson at the event’s photo booth.
The Wood family poses for a professional portrait, courtesy of Cheekwood Photography, in the event’s designated photo room.
Cora Isaacs of Jackson selects a treat from the event’s menu, which featured everything from chicken nuggets to cookies.
Guests enthusiastically sing along to Taylor Swift’s "Shake It Off", with entertainment provided by Charlie’s Music Review.
Dancers from Industry Dance Company, Mary Adalyn and Hannah, lead the crowd in the Cha Cha Slide.
Elegant ivory drapery and twinkling lights transform the dance floor into a fairytale setting.
Julian Watkins of Cape Girardeau shares a joyful dance with his daughter, Charlotte.
A group joins hands in a lively circle dance.
As the night comes to a close, guests leave with sparkling fairy dust necklaces, a special gift from Pediatric Dentistry.
Sponsors — including Mercy, American Family Insurance: Laurel Adkisson and Pediatric Dentistry Jayne F. Scherrman, D.D.S. — helped bring this enchanting event to life, ensuring every detail, down to the entryway, was beautiful.
The event was held at the Osage Centre and drew dozens of area residents.

