The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's "Circus After Dark" event on Feb. 1 transformed the newly remodeled Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center into a vibrant hub of entertainment and community spirit. Attendees, many who were in costume themselves, were treated to a dazzling array of performances, including aerialists, contortionists, and stilt walkers, creating an atmosphere of colorful celebration. The event also offered unique experiences such as Henna tattoos and palm readings, adding an element of mystique to the evening.

A live DJ on the second floor kept the energy high, providing a soundtrack that resonated throughout the night. A live auction presented "one-of-a-kind" items and experiences.

The Circus After Dark event was a fundraiser for the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The organization supports a wide range of services for children, adults, and families, working to build strong neighborhoods and communities.

CPSEMO communications director Shana Lynn said event proceeds will support YouthBuild, which provides young adults with education, job training and leadership development.

"Many participants face significant barriers, and this program helps them gain skills in construction and other trades while earning their high school equivalency. Events like this allow us to continue supporting these young individuals as they work toward stable careers and self-sufficiency," Lynn said.