St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski recently designated Saint Mary’s of the Barrens – National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, as one of nine sacred sites across the Archdiocese of Saint Louis during the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope.

A recommendation letter from the superior for the St. Mary of the Barrens church was sent to the St. Louis Archbishop, offering the site as one of the jubilee locations.

“We at the shrine are excited to be a part of that,” said Frank Ryan, volunteer coordinator, for the Association of the Miraculous Medal.

It’s an opportunity to reflect, and to pray throughout the year, Ryan noted.

The National Shrine jubilee site is the furthest south among the nine locations in the St. Louis Diocese, Ryan said. Others are closer to the St. Louis metropolitan region.

“The idea is to visit these sites and have them open for reflection,” Ryan said. The sites also offer a chance for individuals to learn more about their faith and the history of the church, according to Ryan.

In May 2024, Pope Francis proclaimed “Pilgrims of Hope” as the theme of the Holy Year. The declaration of a Jubilee continues an ancient papal tradition of announcing a year of enriched faith and devotion every 25 years. “During the Holy Year, are called to be tangible signs of hope for our brothers and sisters who experience hardships of any kind,” the Holy Father said.