St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski recently designated Saint Mary’s of the Barrens – National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, as one of nine sacred sites across the Archdiocese of Saint Louis during the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope.
A recommendation letter from the superior for the St. Mary of the Barrens church was sent to the St. Louis Archbishop, offering the site as one of the jubilee locations.
“We at the shrine are excited to be a part of that,” said Frank Ryan, volunteer coordinator, for the Association of the Miraculous Medal.
It’s an opportunity to reflect, and to pray throughout the year, Ryan noted.
The National Shrine jubilee site is the furthest south among the nine locations in the St. Louis Diocese, Ryan said. Others are closer to the St. Louis metropolitan region.
“The idea is to visit these sites and have them open for reflection,” Ryan said. The sites also offer a chance for individuals to learn more about their faith and the history of the church, according to Ryan.
In May 2024, Pope Francis proclaimed “Pilgrims of Hope” as the theme of the Holy Year. The declaration of a Jubilee continues an ancient papal tradition of announcing a year of enriched faith and devotion every 25 years. “During the Holy Year, are called to be tangible signs of hope for our brothers and sisters who experience hardships of any kind,” the Holy Father said.
The Jubilee officially began in Rome on Tuesday, Dec. 24, with the opening of the Holy Door at the Basilica of Saint Peter following the Christmas Vigil Mass. It continues through Jan. 6, 2026.
The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal will open the Jubilee Year of Hope during Sunday Mass Dec. 29, 2024, at 11 a.m.
“I truly believe this Holy Year will be a time for rediscovery and unity,” the Archbishop wrote, “opening hearts of many to receive the fullness of God’s love and mercy.”
Pilgrims visiting Saint Mary’s of the Barrens and National Shrine will be greeted with a restored historic church on a 40-acre campus that includes gently rolling prayer pathways and a century-old grotto, a Marian Meditation Walk featuring 12 hand-carved Italian marble statues, an array of statues honoring Mary and various saints connected with Marian devotion and a visitor’s center and gift shop.
Saint Mary's is the historic seat of the Vincentians, an order of priests founded by Saint Vincent de Paul. Since its establishment in 1818, the grounds have also included an educational institution, a Vincentian house of formation, a Vincentian community residence, and the National Shrine commemorating the Blessed Virgin Mary’s entrustment of the Miraculous Medal to Saint Catherine Labouré in Paris in 1830.
The National Shrine welcomes thousands of visitors yearly and is home to the Association of the Miraculous Medal, a devotional organization of more than 300,000 members dedicated to drawing the world closer to Jesus by spreading devotion to Our Blessed Mother Mary.
The National Shrine is located 80 miles south of Saint Louis, Missouri, off the Perryville exit from Interstate 55 (Exit 129) at 1805 West Saint Joseph Street.
The church is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with outdoor grounds open to the public every day of the year. A daily Mass is celebrated at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sundays. The National Shrine’s Visitor Center and Gift Shop are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
