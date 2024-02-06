Our Relationship to Our Bodies

Yoga is a wonderful way to become more physically and mentally aware of what my body needs. Learning to push my boundaries while accepting my limitations is a concept I use with all of my clients and in all of my classes. It’s also a concept we can use in daily life. We are always changing. We shouldn’t accept stagnation. By learning what our bodies need as opposed to simply what they want, we can control how we grow as a person.

Even though they are different components of a person, mind, body and spirit are interlinked in such a way that you cannot work with one without influencing the other two. The key is to exercise all aspects of your person, so you can be healthy as a whole. Every person has different needs, and the physical yoga practice is one way to support the needs of your body, which in turn can reinforce your mental and spiritual strength.