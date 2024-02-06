2024 Year-end review: Organizations mark growth

Several area organizations, from churches to service groups, marked 2024 with significant new programs and growth.
Among them:
Connection Point Church among America’s fastest-growing congregations
Connection Point Church in Jackson was recognized as one of the 100 fastest-growing churches in the United States, according to an article by Outreach magazine. The church, led by Pastor Chris Vaught, was ranked 74th on the list, boasting a growth rate of 23% and an average attendance of 1,919. This recognition highlights the church's significant expansion since its rebranding from The First General Baptist Church of Jackson in 2012.
Vaught expressed humility and gratitude for the church's growth, attributing it to "God's faithfulness and our people's willingness to share His love." He emphasized that the church's mission is centered on fostering personal relationships with Christ and teaching scripture, which has motivated the congregation to actively invite others to join.
Connection Point Church's growth is not limited to its Jackson campus. The church now serves more than 2,200 in-person attendees across three weekly services and reaches more than 7,000 online viewers. This expansion has led to the development of a new campus in Bollinger County, where more than 100 families regularly travel to attend services. The opportunity arose when a local church offered to donate property to Connection Point, allowing them to establish a new presence in the community.
To accommodate the increasing number of attendees, the Jackson campus has expanded its infrastructure, adding two parking lots and an additional road. The church's 43,000-square-foot facility sits on 28 acres, providing ample space for its growing congregation. Vaught said the church's growth was unexpected, especially in a town of 15,000 people, and emphasized that the recognition is a testament to the congregation's efforts to honor Christ and make Him known.
Lynwood Baptist Church breaks ground in $10.5 million expansion
Officials of Lynwood Baptist Church and Lynwood Christian Academy officially broke ground Sunday, June 9, on a 35,000-square-foot expansion.
Senior pastor Mark Anderson spoke of the geography of redemption and God’s presence.
“You see, this ought to be a place where commitments are made for service. The place here will provide opportunities for those commitments to be fulfilled. They find support, training and encouragement. That was really in response to God’s question. There’s no hesitation. Now we’d be quick to say ‘yes’ to God. The geography of redemption is a place where we resolved to serve God,” Anderson said.
Anderson said of the new addition he hopes thousands of lives will be changed over future generations to come.
The new addition will include versatile multiuse spaces, classrooms, a gymnasium, an upgraded kitchen and a commons/cafeteria space, according to a news release. The expansion will also feature enhanced facilities for the church’s Access Ministry, which serves teens and adults with special needs. The $10.5 million project will be constructed by Cape Girardeau-based general contractor Kiefner Bros. Inc., with financing handled locally by Montgomery Bank, according to information released by the church.
Lynwood Christian Academy, which opened in August 2020, continues the legacy of Cape Christian School. The school is accredited through the Association of Christian Schools International, the academy combines academic instruction with a biblical worldview. The growing student body necessitates expanded facilities. The academy offers extra-curricular activities, including sports and speech and word competitions.
Lynwood Baptist Church, founded in 1959, moved to its current location, 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive, in 1998.
The expansion is expected to improve facilities, enhance services and strengthen community ties, the church said.
Cape Girardeau, Scott City celebrate the rerun of Boys and Girls Club
The Boys and Girls Club, a cornerstone of the Cape Girardeau community for more than two decades and Scott City since 2017, faced a challenging period during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the appointment of Matt McDonald as the new CEO in October 2023 marked the start of a revitalization effort aimed at restoring the club's presence in both towns.
The summer of 2024 saw the club's efforts bear fruit, with two six-week camps serving more than 200 children across the two towns. These camps were funded by grants from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Taco Bell Foundation, and the Missouri Department of Health. The camps provided two hot meals daily and a range of activities, from academic support to field trips. The introduction of new programs, such as Project Learn, funded by the Taco Bell Foundation, allowed children to explore future career possibilities.
"We were feeding almost 200 people a day, two hot meals a day for six weeks," McDonald said, highlighting the impact of the Department of Health's Summer Food Service Program grant, which covered nearly $40,000 in meal costs.
Looking ahead, the club plans to expand its offerings for the fall semester, including the addition of a middle school class in Scott City. This expansion is crucial given the limited after-school options in the area. The club's vision includes treating both Cape Girardeau and Scott City as equal sites, each with its own full-time staff member. Bill Bird oversees the Cape Girardeau site, while a new hire will manage Scott City.
The club's daily schedule includes three-hour blocks dedicated to academic support, health and fitness, and character development. Programs range from tutoring and homework help to arts and crafts, workforce readiness, and drug prevention. Future goals include hosting three camps next summer and increasing community engagement.
SADI launches driving program to bridge transportation gap for the disabled community
The SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) is set to launch a new driving school aimed at providing specialized driving education for individuals with disabilities. This initiative, spearheaded by SADI's executive director, Donna Thompson, seeks to fill a critical gap in local resources by offering tailored driving instruction and support to individuals with autism, physical disabilities, and other special needs.
Traditional driving schools often lack the necessary support and adaptations for autistic individuals and those with physical disabilities, forcing them to travel to distant towns such as Festus, Paducah in Kentucky, Carbondale in Illinois, and St. Louis for specialized services. This new program aims to bridge that gap and enhance the quality of life for these individuals by providing accessible transportation options.
"Transportation limitations, such as not having a driver’s license, can impact education, employment, and social life," Thompson said. "Many individuals with disabilities do not pursue higher education or full-time employment because of the lack of accessible transportation."
The driving school will be housed in a transformed section of the local transportation building at SADI and will feature two accessible vehicles equipped with hand controls and other adaptive features. Certified driving rehabilitation specialists, including occupational therapist Ute Smith, will assess and train students, ensuring that each individual receives a personalized program tailored to their specific needs.
"There's going to be a distinct process that we have to go through, from entry coming into getting to know the people to have them get to know us," Smith said. "Every person is going to be an individual and have an individualized program and an individualized plan."
The school will also be open to teens and adults without disabilities, offering a typical driving curriculum. This inclusive approach ensures that all individuals have the opportunity to gain driving skills and independence.
From battlefield to brushstrokes — how art is healing veterans like Bryan Ewers
Bryan Ewers, a medically retired veteran, has found a new path to healing through the Veterans Affairs Whole Health Program. This initiative offers veterans a variety of activities, including painting, yoga, tai chi, and guitar lessons, aimed at providing therapeutic outlets beyond traditional clinical appointments. Ewers, who struggled with PTSD and the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, has embraced the program as a vital part of his weekly routine.
Ewers describes the program as a source of structure and community, helping him connect with fellow veterans in a supportive environment. "It is healing and it is helping," Ewers said. "It gives my week structure. These are things that I do and places I go that help me be involved with the community, which is a big deal to us."
The Whole Health Program, supported by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, emphasizes the therapeutic benefits of art. Kelly Downes, director of the Arts Council, highlights the parallels between military training and artistic observation. "I think they're trained to be observational," Downes said. "It's all about observation. So instead of being driven by our base instincts of the brain, the amygdala of flight or fight, instead, we're saying, you know, hold that reaction, hold that time."
Downes believes in the transformative power of art, especially for veterans who have been overlooked and underserved. The program provides a space for veterans to express themselves creatively and find joy in the process. "It’s allowing joy to come," Downes said. "It’s like everybody uses them for their own gain, but nobody takes care of them. (The art classes) are a little bit of care for somebody who’s been overlooked."
Ewers, who initially struggled with the transition to civilian life, has found a renewed sense of purpose through the Whole Health Program. He encourages other veterans to seek out similar opportunities for connection and healing. "Get plugged in with something that keeps you active and allows you to socialize with other veterans and be a part of your community," he advises. "Just try it."
