2024 Year-end review: Organizations mark growth

Several area organizations, from churches to service groups, marked 2024 with significant new programs and growth.

Among them:

Connection Point Church among America’s fastest-growing congregations

Connection Point Church in Jackson was recognized as one of the 100 fastest-growing churches in the United States, according to an article by Outreach magazine. The church, led by Pastor Chris Vaught, was ranked 74th on the list, boasting a growth rate of 23% and an average attendance of 1,919. This recognition highlights the church's significant expansion since its rebranding from The First General Baptist Church of Jackson in 2012.

Vaught expressed humility and gratitude for the church's growth, attributing it to "God's faithfulness and our people's willingness to share His love." He emphasized that the church's mission is centered on fostering personal relationships with Christ and teaching scripture, which has motivated the congregation to actively invite others to join.

Connection Point Church's growth is not limited to its Jackson campus. The church now serves more than 2,200 in-person attendees across three weekly services and reaches more than 7,000 online viewers. This expansion has led to the development of a new campus in Bollinger County, where more than 100 families regularly travel to attend services. The opportunity arose when a local church offered to donate property to Connection Point, allowing them to establish a new presence in the community.

To accommodate the increasing number of attendees, the Jackson campus has expanded its infrastructure, adding two parking lots and an additional road. The church's 43,000-square-foot facility sits on 28 acres, providing ample space for its growing congregation. Vaught said the church's growth was unexpected, especially in a town of 15,000 people, and emphasized that the recognition is a testament to the congregation's efforts to honor Christ and make Him known.

Lynwood Baptist Church breaks ground in $10.5 million expansion

Officials of Lynwood Baptist Church and Lynwood Christian Academy officially broke ground Sunday, June 9, on a 35,000-square-foot expansion.

Senior pastor Mark Anderson spoke of the geography of redemption and God’s presence.

“You see, this ought to be a place where commitments are made for service. The place here will provide opportunities for those commitments to be fulfilled. They find support, training and encouragement. That was really in response to God’s question. There’s no hesitation. Now we’d be quick to say ‘yes’ to God. The geography of redemption is a place where we resolved to serve God,” Anderson said.

Anderson said of the new addition he hopes thousands of lives will be changed over future generations to come.

The new addition will include versatile multiuse spaces, classrooms, a gymnasium, an upgraded kitchen and a commons/cafeteria space, according to a news release. The expansion will also feature enhanced facilities for the church’s Access Ministry, which serves teens and adults with special needs. The $10.5 million project will be constructed by Cape Girardeau-based general contractor Kiefner Bros. Inc., with financing handled locally by Montgomery Bank, according to information released by the church.

Lynwood Christian Academy, which opened in August 2020, continues the legacy of Cape Christian School. The school is accredited through the Association of Christian Schools International, the academy combines academic instruction with a biblical worldview. The growing student body necessitates expanded facilities. The academy offers extra-curricular activities, including sports and speech and word competitions.

Lynwood Baptist Church, founded in 1959, moved to its current location, 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive, in 1998.

The expansion is expected to improve facilities, enhance services and strengthen community ties, the church said.

Cape Girardeau, Scott City celebrate the rerun of Boys and Girls Club