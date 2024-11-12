A production of the golden age musical “Oklahoma!” by the team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 17, at Southeast Missouri State University’s Rust Flexible Theatre on the River Campus.

In a description on SEMO’s website, “Oklahoma!” is “one of the landmarks of the 20th-century American theatre. ‘Oklahoma!’ is also one of the defining events of American culture.”

The musical is set in 1907, the summer before Oklahoma became a state. It follows a group of homesteaders who are just settling into the area and tells its story, which ends up being a love story between two of the characters, cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey who try to make a life together in the uncharted western America.

Kenneth Stilson — professor and executive director of The Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival and the musical’s director — said this specific musical was picked for many reasons such as relevance, exposure to different types of productions for the students during their time at SEMO and what they believe the audience will enjoy.

“We don’t pick shows for us, we pick shows for the students and for the general public. What’s going to be good for the students, but also what’s going to be popular and what is going to get support from the community,” Stilson said.

This production has 41 cast members, a large number for any production, and might feel larger since the musical will be performed in the smaller theater on campus.

The production will be done differently from many others as there will be a two-piano version instead of the 20-piece orchestra that usually supports this musical. Stilson said there is an intimacy in the way the production will be staged.

While the musical is based in the uncharted west of America, the ages of each character are on the younger side, with the oldest characters in their 30s, making this a youthful production for college-aged actors.

“There’s a lot of things that come with youth. There’s just the vitality, and the energy, and the strengths, and the hardiness and also the intense love. For that matter, you know, the fighting that happens in there. Because when you’re a homesteader, you have to be tough, and yet this show has got such a heart to it as well,” Stilson said.