McKayla Maddox, a family nurse practitioner in Cape Girardeau, recently published her first book, “Of Little Faith”, a novel about reembracing a relationship with God.

Maddox said she draws from her personal experiences and faith journey to craft a narrative that resonates with young Christians today. Raised in Bell City, Maddox's upbringing in a General Baptist Church and her journey of rediscovering her relationship with God serve as the foundation for her writing.

She said her mission is to help others reignite their spiritual passion and navigate life while pursuing God's will.