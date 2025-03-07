All sections
March 7, 2025

'Of Little Faith': Book explores journey of rediscovering spirituality in modern life

“Of Little Faith” by McKayla Maddox delves into the spiritual struggles of young Christians, using the story of nursing student Lizzie to explore rediscovering faith amidst life's chaos.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
McKayla Maddox's first book, “Of Little Faith”, a novel about reestablishing a relationship with God, was recently published.
McKayla Maddox's first book, "Of Little Faith", a novel about reestablishing a relationship with God, was recently published.

McKayla Maddox, a family nurse practitioner in Cape Girardeau, recently published her first book, “Of Little Faith”, a novel about reembracing a relationship with God.

Maddox said she draws from her personal experiences and faith journey to craft a narrative that resonates with young Christians today. Raised in Bell City, Maddox's upbringing in a General Baptist Church and her journey of rediscovering her relationship with God serve as the foundation for her writing.

She said her mission is to help others reignite their spiritual passion and navigate life while pursuing God's will.

“Of Little Faith” tells the story of Elizabeth "Lizzie," a nursing student who, like many of her peers, finds herself overwhelmed by the demands of her studies and life. As Lizzie becomes more distant from God, her life begins to unravel, leading to a breaking point that requires divine intervention. The book explores the struggle of maintaining faith amidst life's challenges and the importance of letting go of control to embrace God's greater plan.

Maddox's book addresses the common experience of young people today who, in their pursuit of a better life, often let their relationship with God fall by the wayside. The book encourages readers to “let go and let God”, emphasizing the transformative power of faith and the impact it can have on one's life and those around them.

“Of Little Faith” may be purchased on Amazon either for Kindle for $8.99 or in paperback for $17.99.

