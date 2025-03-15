Steimle said while the kids are excited to put on this musical, there is the challenge of making the show different, but the same for people who have seen it many times.

“I guess the challenge with ‘The Sound of Music’ is, how do you do the same show that everybody’s seen 40 times and do it in a way that they’re like, ‘Oh, that was a different way. I’ve never seen it done that way.’ You don’t have that much leeway with the script or the music or anything, and so we’ve tried to make decisions where we could to kind of make it our own. We think we’ve done pretty good,” she said.

Steimle said she is really excited for the audience to see the set, as the kids who have worked on it have been doing an amazing job, as well as the kids participating overall. She said the vocalists are really great, the people who are supposed to be funny are really funny and the kids are super cute when they’re supposed to be cute.

Having this variety of students in the musical shows how theater has a place for everyone and can help teach them different things. From bringing students out of their shells to reining them in just a bit to be inside the lines, there is a chance for everyone to be involved in theater.

“Theater teaches you a little bit of everything. It teaches music and memorization and social skills and sometimes carpentry and art and, like, computer programming when you’re programming light in the digital age, costume design, makeup design, there’s just so many different elements to theater,” Steimle said. “It’s about working on a team and being and understanding that once a show starts, the first moment is set into motion, and the show is going, every person has to be, you have to just trust that everybody’s going to do what they’re supposed to do in the order they’re supposed to do it, and everybody’s going to work together, and it just sort of unfolds, and like everybody’s just prepared to do what they’re going to do. And on a show night, that means 100 people have rehearsed and prepared, and we were all just doing this thing together. It’s kind of crazy.”

Unlike a movie, each night is different and unique to its own. From the different audience members and how they react to how the students portray themselves on stage that particular night.

The play has a four-day run, and the April 3, 4 and 5 performances begin at 7 p.m., while the April 6 show is at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and may be bought at the school's website or at the door before the show.