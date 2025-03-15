Notre Dame Regional High School is set to kick off its centennial celebrations with a production of “The Sound of Music”, a musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein, from Thursday, April 3, to Sunday, April 6.
The show will be performed at King Hall on the Notre Dame campus at 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau and mark the beginning of a yearlong celebration of the school’s 100th anniversary. Although the official centennial school year is 2025-26, the school is starting its celebrations early to align with the calendar year 2025.
The choice of “The Sound of Music” is rooted in the school’s history. The musical was first produced at Notre Dame in 1966, making it a fitting choice for the centennial show. The production involves a cast and crew of approximately 70 students, with an additional orchestra composed of community volunteers led by the school’s band director. The orchestra rehearses with the cast for two weeks, adding a musical layer to the performance.
Rehearsals for the play began in mid-January, following auditions. The cast and crew have faced challenges, including lost rehearsal time.
“We lost rehearsal time due to flu. We had to shut down school because of the flu outbreak. And then we had to miss rehearsal time for a snowstorm coming in. So the kids have had to work extra hard for this show, to get it to come together, because it’s just been just the circumstances just really haven’t cooperated with us,” director Emily Steimle said.
Despite setbacks, the students have shown dedication, balancing their involvement in the musical with other extracurricular activities and academics. Notably, the students playing Captain von Trapp and Maria are in the top 10% of their class academically.
The production features age-appropriate casting for the von Trapp children, with younger roles filled by grade school students. This decision adds authenticity to the performance and includes real-life siblings among the cast, enhancing the familial dynamic on stage. Three of the von Trapp children are portrayed by actual siblings, adding an authentic familial dynamic to the performance.
Steimle said while the kids are excited to put on this musical, there is the challenge of making the show different, but the same for people who have seen it many times.
“I guess the challenge with ‘The Sound of Music’ is, how do you do the same show that everybody’s seen 40 times and do it in a way that they’re like, ‘Oh, that was a different way. I’ve never seen it done that way.’ You don’t have that much leeway with the script or the music or anything, and so we’ve tried to make decisions where we could to kind of make it our own. We think we’ve done pretty good,” she said.
Steimle said she is really excited for the audience to see the set, as the kids who have worked on it have been doing an amazing job, as well as the kids participating overall. She said the vocalists are really great, the people who are supposed to be funny are really funny and the kids are super cute when they’re supposed to be cute.
Having this variety of students in the musical shows how theater has a place for everyone and can help teach them different things. From bringing students out of their shells to reining them in just a bit to be inside the lines, there is a chance for everyone to be involved in theater.
“Theater teaches you a little bit of everything. It teaches music and memorization and social skills and sometimes carpentry and art and, like, computer programming when you’re programming light in the digital age, costume design, makeup design, there’s just so many different elements to theater,” Steimle said. “It’s about working on a team and being and understanding that once a show starts, the first moment is set into motion, and the show is going, every person has to be, you have to just trust that everybody’s going to do what they’re supposed to do in the order they’re supposed to do it, and everybody’s going to work together, and it just sort of unfolds, and like everybody’s just prepared to do what they’re going to do. And on a show night, that means 100 people have rehearsed and prepared, and we were all just doing this thing together. It’s kind of crazy.”
Unlike a movie, each night is different and unique to its own. From the different audience members and how they react to how the students portray themselves on stage that particular night.
The play has a four-day run, and the April 3, 4 and 5 performances begin at 7 p.m., while the April 6 show is at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and may be bought at the school's website or at the door before the show.
