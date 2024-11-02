All sections
November 2, 2024

Not quite a fairy ring

False parasol mushrooms often form circles in lawns, resembling fairy rings. Common after wet weather, they're not edible. Always ensure mushroom safety before consuming.

Aaron Horrell
These mushrooms seem to pop up overnight sometimes, forming a circle in the yard. Often it happens after a few days of wet weather. They are most obvious the day after mowing the grass.

I photographed these Oct. 1. The neighbor I talked with said the lawn was mowed the day before.

These mushrooms are called false parasol mushrooms. It is common to see several of them forming a circle. The circle of mushrooms is commonly called a fairy ring. My research informed me that false parasol mushrooms are not edible. Never eat any mushroom that you are not 100% sure about.

Aaron Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

