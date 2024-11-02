Not quite a fairy ring

These mushrooms seem to pop up overnight sometimes, forming a circle in the yard. Often it happens after a few days of wet weather. They are most obvious the day after mowing the grass.
I photographed these Oct. 1. The neighbor I talked with said the lawn was mowed the day before.
These mushrooms are called false parasol mushrooms. It is common to see several of them forming a circle. The circle of mushrooms is commonly called a fairy ring. My research informed me that false parasol mushrooms are not edible. Never eat any mushroom that you are not 100% sure about.
Aaron Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
