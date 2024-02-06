Not a bluegill

Autumn is a great time to take a young person fishing. The hot sweaty days of summer have given way to cooler days. Water temperatures are still warm in Southeast Missouri farm ponds during September and October. This means you are likely to find active panfish in the pond.

The fish shown here is a green sunfish. It is similar in size to the bluegill, but much more aggressive and tolerant to bank noise. The 6-year-old boy about to unhook this beautiful fish was very happy to put it in our 5-gallon bucket along with about 15 others.