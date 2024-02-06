All sections
October 19, 2024

Not a bluegill

Autumn fishing in Southeast Missouri offers a perfect chance to introduce kids to the joys of catching panfish like the green sunfish. Learn tips on bait and locations for a fun family outing.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation
Submitted
Aaron Horrell
Aaron Horrell

Autumn is a great time to take a young person fishing. The hot sweaty days of summer have given way to cooler days. Water temperatures are still warm in Southeast Missouri farm ponds during September and October. This means you are likely to find active panfish in the pond.

The fish shown here is a green sunfish. It is similar in size to the bluegill, but much more aggressive and tolerant to bank noise. The 6-year-old boy about to unhook this beautiful fish was very happy to put it in our 5-gallon bucket along with about 15 others.

If you get the opportunity to take a young boy or girl fishing, don’t hesitate. Find a place where you know there are panfish and have some fun. Best baits for panfish include crickets, grasshoppers, earthworms and small artificial jigs.

Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

Aaron Horrell
