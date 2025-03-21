All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
CommunityMarch 21, 2025

Natissia Small leads exercise in self-belief, community support at Power of Women Luncheon and Expo

Natissia Small, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, inspired attendees at SEMO's Power of Woman luncheon with a speech on self-belief and community support. Her message emphasized overcoming fear and uplifting others.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Natissia Small gives her keynote speech during the Power of Women Luncheon and Expo at the Show Me Center on Wednesday, March 19, in Cape Girardeau.
Natissia Small gives her keynote speech during the Power of Women Luncheon and Expo at the Show Me Center on Wednesday, March 19, in Cape Girardeau.Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Members from St. Francis smile before the luncheon starts
Members from St. Francis smile before the luncheon startsAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Natissia Small, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, sought to inspire attendees at Southeast Missouri University Foundation's Power of Women Luncheon and Expo with a keynote on overcoming fear and supporting one another. Her message emphasized self-belief and community upliftment.

Small, a Southeast Missouri State University alumna, leads a Girl Scout Council that is one of the 10 largest in the United States, and includes nearly 25,000 girls and 10,000 volunteers. During her tenure with Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Small has reportedly strengthened the organization’s market position through collaboration, inclusivity and data-driven community development. She has led several initiatives, including her most recent creation and implementation of the ADVANCE HER Leadership movement. This strategic initiative amplified Girl Scouts’ core mission through post-secondary programming.

During her keynote message at the luncheon, held Wednesday, March 19, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Small spoke about refusing to let fear overtake her and being bold enough to stand up for what she individually believes in as her introduction to.

“Being the woman that I am, I stand tall in being today in the midst of a storm, because I refuse to operate out of fear for standing up for what is right and what is ethical. I am also a woman who is bold enough to believe that when it's time to walk away from the things that bring you harm, that it's time to say goodbye,” Small said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She said that though fear in unavoidable, it can be overcome.

“Fear is an unavoidable emotion. It cannot be ignored, but it is something that you certainly can overcome today. ... Fear has absolutely no place in your mind or your heart, and I am crazy enough to believe that there is a burning fire within you that has allowed you to overcome life’s challenges,” she said.

She told attendees to close their eyes and imagine their younger selves, and then told them to stand up to participate in an exercise. While reminding them to remember their younger selves, she wanted each perosn to lift those around them and to tell someone they are strong. This exercise brought many to tears as hugs and words were exchanged with people near them.

“You are strong. You are powerful. You know how to persevere. You can accomplish anything that is before you,” she repeated to the audience.

To close out the luncheon, scholarship recipients were recognized to help them in their studies.

Story Tags
Education
Advertisement
Related
CommunityMar. 21
Photo gallery: Noon Lions Club Pancake Day 2025
EducationMar. 21
Southeast Missouri State University secures fundraising reco...
EducationMar. 21
Jackson High School's incoming CAPS program bridges gap from...
CommunityMar. 21
Submitted: Poplar Bluff Walmart team helps with storm cleanu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Heartland Gaming Convention returns with expanded activities for 2025
CommunityMar. 19
Heartland Gaming Convention returns with expanded activities for 2025
Annual Ozark Highland Sheep and Fiber Festival returns Friday, Saturday in Bollinger County
CommunityMar. 17
Annual Ozark Highland Sheep and Fiber Festival returns Friday, Saturday in Bollinger County
Tornado recovery: Where to seek refuge, how to lend a hand
CommunityMar. 17
Tornado recovery: Where to seek refuge, how to lend a hand
Enjoy some of Cape Girardeau's finest eats, support arts during Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop
CommunityMar. 17
Enjoy some of Cape Girardeau's finest eats, support arts during Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop
Through the Woods: Is this a spider?
CommunityMar. 15
Through the Woods: Is this a spider?
Scott City Musings: Memories in Baldy Valley
CommunityMar. 15
Scott City Musings: Memories in Baldy Valley
Adopt Dodger 3-15-25
CommunityMar. 15
Adopt Dodger 3-15-25
Senior Center Menus for March 17-21
CommunityMar. 15
Senior Center Menus for March 17-21
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy