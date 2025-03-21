Natissia Small, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, sought to inspire attendees at Southeast Missouri University Foundation's Power of Women Luncheon and Expo with a keynote on overcoming fear and supporting one another. Her message emphasized self-belief and community upliftment.

Small, a Southeast Missouri State University alumna, leads a Girl Scout Council that is one of the 10 largest in the United States, and includes nearly 25,000 girls and 10,000 volunteers. During her tenure with Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Small has reportedly strengthened the organization’s market position through collaboration, inclusivity and data-driven community development. She has led several initiatives, including her most recent creation and implementation of the ADVANCE HER Leadership movement. This strategic initiative amplified Girl Scouts’ core mission through post-secondary programming.

During her keynote message at the luncheon, held Wednesday, March 19, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Small spoke about refusing to let fear overtake her and being bold enough to stand up for what she individually believes in as her introduction to.

“Being the woman that I am, I stand tall in being today in the midst of a storm, because I refuse to operate out of fear for standing up for what is right and what is ethical. I am also a woman who is bold enough to believe that when it's time to walk away from the things that bring you harm, that it's time to say goodbye,” Small said.