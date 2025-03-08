More Photos: SEMO's international student festival, "Carpe Diem"

Southeast Missouri State University hosted its annual Carpe Diem festival, a vibrant celebration of global cultures that took place on Saturday, March 1. The event transformed the Student Rec Center into a lively cultural festival, featuring food, music, dance, and a global fashion show.

This year, the event showcased the diversity of SEMO's international community by featuring food, music, and traditions from more than 60 countries. The festival provided a platform for students to share their cultural heritage and engage with others in a meaningful way. Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas and his wife Pam were recognized for their strong support of international students at the event.