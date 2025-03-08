More Photos: SEMO's international student festival, "Carpe Diem"

Southeast Missouri State University hosted its annual Carpe Diem festival, a vibrant celebration of global cultures that took place on Saturday, March 1. The event transformed the Student Rec Center into a lively cultural festival, featuring food, music, dance, and a global fashion show.
This year, the event showcased the diversity of SEMO's international community by featuring food, music, and traditions from more than 60 countries. The festival provided a platform for students to share their cultural heritage and engage with others in a meaningful way. Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas and his wife Pam were recognized for their strong support of international students at the event.
The Carpe Diem festival not only highlights the rich cultural tapestry of SEMO's international community but also serves as an opportunity for students and the larger Cape Girardeau community to learn about and appreciate different cultures.
