SEMO student composer Stephen Casey wins top honor with 'The Dear King'

Stephen Casey, a music education major at Southeast Missouri State University, recently won a statewide competition for best new musical composition with his orchestral work “The Dear King”.

This was awarded in the 2025 Missouri Composers Project (MOCOP), sponsored by the Mizzou New Music Initiative and the University of Missouri School of Music. The 2025 MOCOP honors composers in four categories for best new choral and orchestral musical composition. Casey won the 2025 Orchestral Open Age category.

Casey's journey into composition began with arranging music from video games, leading up to his first original piece. He hopes that each of his songs will tell a story and encourage others.