Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. (MMSC) hosted its 14th annual Main Street Capitol Day in Jefferson City on Jan. 28.
The event brought together representatives from more than 15 Main Street communities across the state, including Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston and others, to engage with Missouri legislators.
The gathering aimed to highlight the impact of the Missouri Main Street network on local economies and downtown revitalization efforts.
The Main Street programs showcased their achievements in downtown revitalization, economic development and small business creation. These efforts are guided by the Main Street Approach, a preservation-based economic development strategy supported by MMSC.
The approach has led to $84.8 million in private and public investments, the creation of 83 net new businesses, and the development of 345 net new jobs in Main Street districts by the end of the third quarter of 2024.
State director Gayla Roten emphasized the importance of local Main Street organizations in supporting small businesses and fostering economic growth.
"Local Main Street organizations work diligently to support their local small businesses and create a positive influence on their community, establishing an environment for increased investment and economic growth," Roten said.
During the event, participants distributed educational materials and shared local success stories with legislators. The engagement aimed to secure continued support for Main Street initiatives that contribute to the economic vitality of historic commercial districts.
Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, had the opportunity to meet with state Sen. Jamie Burger and state Rep. John Voss on the trip.
"We were thrilled to have the opportunity to meet with Senator Burger and Representative Voss and share about the successes of our downtown community and the impact their support of our downtown revitalization work has on the economy of the entire region," Haynes stated.
For more information on the Missouri Main Street Connection and its initiatives, visit Missouri Main Street Connection
