Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. (MMSC) hosted its 14th annual Main Street Capitol Day in Jefferson City on Jan. 28.

The event brought together representatives from more than 15 Main Street communities across the state, including Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston and others, to engage with Missouri legislators.

The gathering aimed to highlight the impact of the Missouri Main Street network on local economies and downtown revitalization efforts.

The Main Street programs showcased their achievements in downtown revitalization, economic development and small business creation. These efforts are guided by the Main Street Approach, a preservation-based economic development strategy supported by MMSC.

The approach has led to $84.8 million in private and public investments, the creation of 83 net new businesses, and the development of 345 net new jobs in Main Street districts by the end of the third quarter of 2024.