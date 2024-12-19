All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityDecember 19, 2024

Mercy Health Foundation awards life-saving AEDs to local not-for-profits at annual luncheon

Mercy Health Foundation awarded 14 AEDs to local not-for-profits at its annual luncheon, funded by the Wine and Chocolate Pairing event. The next event is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, to support future AED donations.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Recipients from the 2024 AED Awards Luncheon, presented by Mercy Health Foundation Southeast. The foundation awarded automated external defibrillators to 14 local not-for-profits.
Recipients from the 2024 AED Awards Luncheon, presented by Mercy Health Foundation Southeast. The foundation awarded automated external defibrillators to 14 local not-for-profits.Submitted
Scott Givens, manager of Mercy Fitness Center – Healthpoint Jackson, demonstrates how to use an AED device during the Mercy Health Foundation Southeast’s annual AED Awards Luncheon.
Scott Givens, manager of Mercy Fitness Center – Healthpoint Jackson, demonstrates how to use an AED device during the Mercy Health Foundation Southeast’s annual AED Awards Luncheon.Submitted
 Mercy Health Foundation Southeast co-workers and Mercy Health Foundation ambassadors posed for a group photo during the foundation’s annual AED Awards Luncheon. (From left to right) Back row: Darah Jirkovsky (foundation director), Rachel Dreyer, Kathryn Howell, Amanda Baert (ambassador president), Mikaela Blissett, Cassidy Loughary and Marissa VanGennip Dirnberger. Front row: Kelly Lakenbuger, Shelby Bentley, Tonya Moore and Vickie Hoernig.
 Mercy Health Foundation Southeast co-workers and Mercy Health Foundation ambassadors posed for a group photo during the foundation’s annual AED Awards Luncheon. (From left to right) Back row: Darah Jirkovsky (foundation director), Rachel Dreyer, Kathryn Howell, Amanda Baert (ambassador president), Mikaela Blissett, Cassidy Loughary and Marissa VanGennip Dirnberger. Front row: Kelly Lakenbuger, Shelby Bentley, Tonya Moore and Vickie Hoernig.Submitted
Dr. Chizor Iwuchukwu, cardiologist at Mercy Clinic Heart and Vascular - Broadview, was the key speaker during Mercy Health Foundation Southeast’s annual AED Awards Luncheon. Dr. Iwuchukwu spoke on the importance of AEDs being readily available in easy-to-find areas and heart health.
Dr. Chizor Iwuchukwu, cardiologist at Mercy Clinic Heart and Vascular - Broadview, was the key speaker during Mercy Health Foundation Southeast’s annual AED Awards Luncheon. Dr. Iwuchukwu spoke on the importance of AEDs being readily available in easy-to-find areas and heart health.Submitted

Mercy Health Foundation Southeast held its annual AED award luncheon Dec. 10, when it awarded 14 automated external defibrillator (AED) devices to not-for-profits in the area. The funds for these devices were mostly raised through the annual Wine and Chocolate Pairing event held earlier in the year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The 14 not-for-profits that received AED devices were Chaffee Parks, Fruitland Community Church, Jackson School District, Miner Baptist Church, Safe House of Southeast Missouri, SEMO Mudcats Youth Mountain Bike Club, Southeast Behavior Intervention & Consultation, SEMO NASV, St. Augustine Parish & School, St. Francis Xavier Church & School, Trinity Lutheran Church, Little Hornets Learning Center, Whitewater Methodist Church and Second Missionary Baptist Church.

The next Southeast Wine and Chocolate pairing event will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. Tickets and sponsorships are available. This event will benefit 2025’s class of not-for-profits in need of an AED.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityDec. 19
Generosity shines as Neelyville students compete in annual f...
CommunityDec. 19
Cape Girardeau library's tape ball retires after 11 years of...
CommunityDec. 19
Missouri's Region E HSRT prepares for disaster with realisti...
CommunityDec. 19
Photo Gallery: Saint Francis Live Nativity Scene

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Photo gallery: A tropical parade for New Madrid Christmas
CommunityDec. 18
Photo gallery: A tropical parade for New Madrid Christmas
Submitted: KCs donate to Parkview
CommunityDec. 18
Submitted: KCs donate to Parkview
Submitted: CASA volunteers bring children comfort, stability and consistency
CommunityDec. 17
Submitted: CASA volunteers bring children comfort, stability and consistency
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Dr. Robert Hamblin
CommunityDec. 17
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Dr. Robert Hamblin
Photo gallery: Chaffee Christmas Parade 2024
CommunityDec. 17
Photo gallery: Chaffee Christmas Parade 2024
Photo gallery: Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash
CommunityDec. 16
Photo gallery: Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash
Photo gallery: Southern Country Church Tour 2024
CommunityDec. 16
Photo gallery: Southern Country Church Tour 2024
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 16-20
CommunityDec. 14
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 16-20
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy