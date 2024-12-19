The 14 not-for-profits that received AED devices were Chaffee Parks, Fruitland Community Church, Jackson School District, Miner Baptist Church, Safe House of Southeast Missouri, SEMO Mudcats Youth Mountain Bike Club, Southeast Behavior Intervention & Consultation, SEMO NASV, St. Augustine Parish & School, St. Francis Xavier Church & School, Trinity Lutheran Church, Little Hornets Learning Center, Whitewater Methodist Church and Second Missionary Baptist Church.

The next Southeast Wine and Chocolate pairing event will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. Tickets and sponsorships are available. This event will benefit 2025’s class of not-for-profits in need of an AED.