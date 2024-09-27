All sections
CommunityOctober 3, 2024
Meet Whopper: Playful, sweet, just a little bossy
Discover Whopper, the playful and sweet feline with a touch of sass. She arrived with four kittens, two still seeking homes. Meet the charming Whopper and her adorable family today.
Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Whopper
Whopper is a young female, very playful and sweet but can be a little bossy with some cats. She came in with four babies, and two still waiting for their home as well.

If you have room in your heart and home for Rayla or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.

