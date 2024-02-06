Meet the Experts: Celebrate retirement with The Villas of Jackson

Getting older has its perks — an established career, more money in the bank, the joys of grandparenting — and for many, a season of retirement is right around the corner. The Villas of Jackson wants to help you plan beyond the first 10 years, to live happily and stress-free for the remainder of your days in a community that feels like home.

“Our focus is taking care of people,” administrator Carl Knott says. “It’s simple. We take an interest in individual needs and accommodations. And when we can say yes, we do.”

The Villas of Jackson started as an assisted living facility in 2016 and has grown with the community's needs. In 2019, they opened independent living duplexes, followed by the Memory Care unit in 2020, a 24-hour supervised care facility for residents with Alzheimer's or dementia. This past year, they added 34 more independent living units at Old Toll Road.

At The Villas, you won’t share a room with a stranger. Residents are encouraged to bring in their furniture, paintings and pictures to decorate the space. In assisted and independent living, you are in charge of your schedule, able to come and go as you please. But if you need assistance — a ride to an appointment or a trip into town — they’ve got you covered. Plus, there are plenty of activities to get you up and moving, spending time with old and new friends.

“Everybody thinks we are a nursing home,” admissions director Ashley Beckerman says. “We are not that. We are a locally-owned, small-town community, able to do certain things that big corporations can’t.”

Here, Carl Knott, Ashley Beckerman and Rhonda Gray offer tips about how to make the most out of celebrating retirement:

1. Plan Ahead.

While no one knows what the future holds, it’s important to have discussions about how you want to spend your years in retirement. For many, this includes downsizing your home and having conversations about care. Knott says com- ing to visit sooner, rather than later, is important, especially if dementia is involved. At The Villas, the care plan is always before the budget plan. It’s a people-first community.

2. Stay Active.

Adults in retirement who maintain their health are living longer, fuller lives than peers who stop moving and doing. At The Villas, residents have access to an exercise room, classes, walking groups and more. But an active mind is also important. Games, social trips, outings and activities increase stimulation and positively impact cognition. According to Beckerman, they ask residents what they want to do and plan activities around that. It gives residents something to look forward to and new experiences to make the days enjoyable.

3. Have fun.

This is the time to let loose and embrace the new. By letting go of preconceived notions and keeping an open mind, people in retirement can truly live their best years. That’s why The Villas are set up like a small-town community with friends close by in an environment that feels like coming home.

“When you’re socializing, you're happy. And when you’re happy, you feel good,” director of nursing Rhonda Gray says. “A lot of our residents walk in and know people right away. We treat everyone like our own.”

670 Broadridge Dr. Jackson

(573) 986-8210

thevillasofjackson.com