Donna Thompson began working at the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Inc. (SADI) in 1996 and “fell in love” with her new role and the nonprofit’s mission for independent living. In her role as executive director, Thompson advocates for her grandson and father, as well as many others who use SADI’s services throughout Southeast Missouri.

As a community-based, non-residential center serving Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Scott and Mississippi Counties, SADI allows people with dis- abilities to remain in their homes and community rather than living in an institution. There is no fee to participate, and anyone within the five-county area — regardless of age, income or disability — is eligible for services.

“It’s a place where people with dis- abilities can come to get their needs met,” Thompson says. “We celebrate everyone. It’s a safe place where they are allowed to be themselves.”

And because 51% of SADI’s employees have a disability, the organization identifies with the people who need their services. Thompson says some disabilities are unseen, so it’s important not to judge others.

Peer support, skills training and adaptive technology are a few of the services offered through SADI. Their loan closet assists with medical equipment not covered by Medicaid, including shower seats, wheelchairs and walkers.

In 2025, SADI will start an inclusive driving school, led by an occupational therapist who is a certified driver rehabilitative specialist. Two vehicles equipped with adaptive hand tools for people in wheelchairs and one without adaptations will allow program participants to receive driving education. Thompson says this service will reduce the need for

those who use adaptive controls to travel to Festus, Mo.; Carbondale, Ill.; Paducah, Ky.; or St. Louis, a hardship for many. Thompson also emphasizes the driving school will be for anyone, with or without a disability.

SADI is committed to celebrating differences and providing services that enable independence for those with disabilities, and Thompson says there are a few ways the Southeast Missouri community can help, too:

1. If you own a business, ensure your building is accessible.

By having a ramp for wheelchairs and a push button for automatic doors, you send the message all are welcome. Businesses with wide aisles, multi-height surfaces and moveable seating options are easier to navigate. For someone who uses a wheelchair or has limited mobility, these changes allow them to maintain independence while still enjoying the businesses they love.

2. Remember words matter.

It’s best to approach the person as you would anyone else. Speak directly to them, using clear language. If they are an adult, speak to them as an adult. And if they happen to be in a wheelchair, sit down if you are able, so you can speak face-to-face.

3. The Golden Rule still applies.

It’s important to treat others how you want to be treated. If you see someone who looks like they need help, ask them if they need help before offering services. If a person with a disability talks to you, interact with them. And remember, disabilities can be invisible; don’t assume you know the story.

755 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau

(573) 651-6464

sadi.org