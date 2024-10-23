Lizard or skink?

This little critter is posing on the fingers of a 4-year-old girl. While helping dig sweet potatoes, she noticed it wiggling in the overturned straw and fresh dirt. She recognized that it was a skink (not a snake) and captured it in a small bucket.

This is a tiny skink that grows to only about 5 inches long as an adult. Varying from the five-lined skink which has five lines across its body and a blue tail, this skink has only one black line and no blue tail. Its back is a beautiful shiny copper color. This skink is a ground skink known as the little brown skink.