LifeHouse Gala raises more than $640,000 for crisis maternity home

LifeHouse held its annual LifeHouse Gala on Nov. 2 with the theme of Music of the Night.

The gala featured live entertainment from dueling pianos and was a sold-out event with more than 460 attendees in support of the LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The gala exceeded expectations and grossed $643,440 at the event from the community, according to a news release. The funds raised will go directly toward supporting the mothers and babies at LifeHouse, providing services and resources in a safe environment.