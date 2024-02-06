LifeHouse Gala raises more than $640,000 for crisis maternity home

LifeHouse held its annual LifeHouse Gala on Nov. 2 with the theme of Music of the Night.
The gala featured live entertainment from dueling pianos and was a sold-out event with more than 460 attendees in support of the LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The gala exceeded expectations and grossed $643,440 at the event from the community, according to a news release. The funds raised will go directly toward supporting the mothers and babies at LifeHouse, providing services and resources in a safe environment.
In the news release, LifeHouse gave a thank you to all those who supported the event, both in-person and through online participation on OneCause. They also thanked an anonymous donor who made a matching gift. The $100,000 match for Fund Our Mission donations was not only met but surpassed.
Six weeks prior, a similar event was held on the west side of the state benefiting LifeHouse in Springfield. Combined, both galas grossed more than $1 million
LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home opened its doors in May and marked a new chapter for LifeHouse in Cape Girardeau. Next year’s LifeHouse Gala in Cape Girardeau is set for Saturday, Nov. 1.
