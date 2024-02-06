All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityNovember 26, 2024

LifeHouse Gala raises more than $640,000 for crisis maternity home

The LifeHouse Gala raised more than $640,000 to support mothers and babies at the Crisis Maternity Home. With more than 460 attendees, the event exceeded expectations, contributing to a total of $1 million from two galas.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Sharon Maples, founder of Lifehouse, a safe house for pregnant women and new mothers, explains why she started Lifehouse during a recent gala fundraising event.
Sharon Maples, founder of Lifehouse, a safe house for pregnant women and new mothers, explains why she started Lifehouse during a recent gala fundraising event.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ Southeast Missourian

LifeHouse held its annual LifeHouse Gala on Nov. 2 with the theme of Music of the Night.

The gala featured live entertainment from dueling pianos and was a sold-out event with more than 460 attendees in support of the LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The gala exceeded expectations and grossed $643,440 at the event from the community, according to a news release. The funds raised will go directly toward supporting the mothers and babies at LifeHouse, providing services and resources in a safe environment.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In the news release, LifeHouse gave a thank you to all those who supported the event, both in-person and through online participation on OneCause. They also thanked an anonymous donor who made a matching gift. The $100,000 match for Fund Our Mission donations was not only met but surpassed.

Six weeks prior, a similar event was held on the west side of the state benefiting LifeHouse in Springfield. Combined, both galas grossed more than $1 million

LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home opened its doors in May and marked a new chapter for LifeHouse in Cape Girardeau. Next year’s LifeHouse Gala in Cape Girardeau is set for Saturday, Nov. 1.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 26
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 26
Submitted: Evening Optimists donate to Cape F.O.P.
CommunityNov. 26
Thankful People: Marble Hill mayor shares how faith, family ...
CommunityNov. 25
Eggs are available -- but pricier -- as the holiday baking s...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Unleash your creativity with Scout Hall's festive DIY classes this December
CommunityNov. 25
Unleash your creativity with Scout Hall's festive DIY classes this December
Run, walk and give back: How to participate in the Kim's Toybox Run and support local kids
CommunityNov. 25
Run, walk and give back: How to participate in the Kim's Toybox Run and support local kids
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
Spreading cheer one gift at a time with Cape Jaycees
CommunityNov. 24
Spreading cheer one gift at a time with Cape Jaycees
Adopt Dr. Pepper and Mellow 11-23-24
CommunityNov. 23
Adopt Dr. Pepper and Mellow 11-23-24
Senior Center Menus for Nov. 25-29
CommunityNov. 23
Senior Center Menus for Nov. 25-29
Through the Woods: I can see you in the dark
CommunityNov. 23
Through the Woods: I can see you in the dark
Scott City Musings: We all have keepers
CommunityNov. 23
Scott City Musings: We all have keepers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy