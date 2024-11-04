All sections
November 4, 2024

Photo Gallery: LifeHouse Gala 2024 

The sold-out LifeHouse Gala 2024 at Drury Plaza featured dinner, live entertainment by Spanky Entertainment Dueling Pianos, and successfully raised funds for LifeHouse.

Sharon Maples, founder of Lifehouse gives a speech on why she started Lifehouse
Sharon Maples, founder of Lifehouse gives a speech on why she started LifehouseAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
An attendee talks with friends before the auction starts
An attendee talks with friends before the auction startsAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
Bishop Rice talks to others in attendance before the event starts 
Bishop Rice talks to others in attendance before the event starts Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
The Palermo group takes a photo before the gala starts
The Palermo group takes a photo before the gala startsAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
An attendee looks at the live auction items before the event starts
An attendee looks at the live auction items before the event startsAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
Mike Renick emcee's the Lifehouse Gala 
Mike Renick emcee's the Lifehouse Gala Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
Bishop Rice talks to the audience before the opening prayer 
Bishop Rice talks to the audience before the opening prayer Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
Guests walk into the Lifehouse Gala 
Guests walk into the Lifehouse Gala Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
Spanky entertainment Dueling Pianos play 
Spanky entertainment Dueling Pianos play Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
A member of the audience holds up their number to bid on an item at the Lifehouse Gala 
A member of the audience holds up their number to bid on an item at the Lifehouse Gala Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
A member of the audience stands and holds up their number to bid on an item at the Lifehouse Gala 
A member of the audience stands and holds up their number to bid on an item at the Lifehouse Gala Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
story image illustation
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 
Spanky entertainment Dueling Pianos play after the auction is done
Spanky entertainment Dueling Pianos play after the auction is doneAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com 

The LifeHouse gala was held at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center for Music of the Night: an evening of dinner, live entertainment by Spanky Entertainment Dueling Pianos, and more. The gala was a sold-out affair, highlighting the community's commitment to supporting vulnerable pregnant women and new mothers.

LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home: A Beacon of Hope

LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home, operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, provides essential services to pregnant women and new mothers at risk of homelessness. Located in Cape Girardeau, the facility offers secure housing, education, and support, aiming to empower women and help them build stable futures for themselves and their children. The center's opening in April marked the culmination of a 15-month, $9 million construction project.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

