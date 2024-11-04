Photo Gallery: LifeHouse Gala 2024 

The LifeHouse gala was held at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center for Music of the Night: an evening of dinner, live entertainment by Spanky Entertainment Dueling Pianos, and more. The gala was a sold-out affair, highlighting the community's commitment to supporting vulnerable pregnant women and new mothers.
LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home: A Beacon of Hope
LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home, operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, provides essential services to pregnant women and new mothers at risk of homelessness. Located in Cape Girardeau, the facility offers secure housing, education, and support, aiming to empower women and help them build stable futures for themselves and their children. The center's opening in April marked the culmination of a 15-month, $9 million construction project.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.