Life and death of friends

Around 20 years ago, my best friend ever told me he had cancer. My first thought was, "Well let’s take it to God and go from there. Let the doctors do their thing, and it’ll turn out OK."

It didn’t.

Little by little, week by week, he got weaker and sicker. I could see him slowly failing, and I knew the end was coming. I’ll never forget the day I visited and had a cup of coffee. He sat and visited. I could sense that things had changed, he was ready to move on and go to heaven. He was worn out and tired. I was angry and hurting as I left, because I knew his time was short. He had been sick for months and months, if not for years. Bad sick. The things he used to enjoy, he couldn’t anymore. He was pretty much locked in his house, which had become a prison so to speak. For him, death was heaven and freedom.

As a pastor I’ve gone through this countless times. From the sickness to the test results to the diagnosis to the treatments to the slow decline to the eventual death. There can be a miracle anywhere in the journey, and I’ve seen some wonderful miracles. Sometimes the slow decline can and might be stopped for an extended period of time, maybe years or even the rest of our natural life. But if our terminal sickness continues, we face a difficult period of time and eventual death. We don’t know the future, and we’re better off not knowing.

About three weeks ago I went out by our shop to fill the water tanks for the steers. There by the shop was a baby kitty. A tiny baby kitty! Tiny! The minute it saw Grace it boogied over to Grace to say hello and to love on her. When it saw me Kitty did the same thing, coming right up to me as fast as its little legs could peddle. Its mother, Shop Baby, is an ornery old heifer who has kicked runts out before.