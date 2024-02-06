All sections
CommunityJanuary 7, 2025

Join the fun: Make-A-Wish band jam to support local boy’s dream trip to Lego Land

Join the Make-A-Wish band jam Saturday, Feb. 1, at Cape Girardeau Eagles Aerie #3775 to help fund a local boy's dream trip to Lego Land. Enjoy music, games, and food while supporting a great cause.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Custom Lego figures sit on display at a booth for STL Brick Fanatics in 2018 at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
Custom Lego figures sit on display at a booth for STL Brick Fanatics in 2018 at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file
Bruce Zimmerman performs September 2017 during Songwriter’s Night at Port Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.
Bruce Zimmerman performs September 2017 during Songwriter’s Night at Port Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau Eagles Aerie #3775 will be holding a Make-A-Wish band jam for a local child Saturday, Feb. 1, at 321 North Spring St., to raise money for Elijah’s wish trip to Lego Land in California.

Elijah is a 12-year-old boy from Cape Girardeau with a heart condition, who is the most happy when he is building Legos and playing games with his mom, Dominique. She describes him as cool and creative. Elijah likes to run around and get exercise, play his PS3 and collect comic books.

“Elijah was diagnosed at three years old, and his medical journey has been like the four seasons. We change like the seasons not sure what the future holds. His wish experience will allow us to have an experience that is untarnished. We are in need of a positive experience,” Dominique stated on a flyer.

The event will have a $5 donation admission with all the money going to Make-A-Wish. The fun will start at noon with a Lego contest and continue until 3 p.m. There will be a dart tournament starting at 2 p.m. with sign-ups at 1 p.m., the tournament will be a blind draw for $15 each and $5 will go to Make-A-Wish. A cornhole tournament also will start at 2 p.m. and sign-ups at 1 p.m. This is also a blind draw for $10 with prizes going to the top three places.

A meal of pork steak or chicken leg quarters with hashbrown casserole, baked beans and slaw will be available at 6 p.m. for $15, as well as a sweet area to buy from for $5. Basket raffles and others such as the liquor wagon raffle will have drawings until 8 p.m.

There will be a band lineup from 2 to 10 p.m. in both the banquet hall and the social room. In the banquet hall, the Sam Hadel Band will perform from 3 to 4:30 p.m., followed by the Modeans from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and then Ivas John from 7 to 10 p.m. The social room will see Hodo perform from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the Bruce Zimmerman Band from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and finally Calley and Kevin from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information about how to sponsor, donate or general questions, contact event chairman Pam Boyd at (573) 979-2218.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

