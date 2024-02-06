The event will have a $5 donation admission with all the money going to Make-A-Wish. The fun will start at noon with a Lego contest and continue until 3 p.m. There will be a dart tournament starting at 2 p.m. with sign-ups at 1 p.m., the tournament will be a blind draw for $15 each and $5 will go to Make-A-Wish. A cornhole tournament also will start at 2 p.m. and sign-ups at 1 p.m. This is also a blind draw for $10 with prizes going to the top three places.

A meal of pork steak or chicken leg quarters with hashbrown casserole, baked beans and slaw will be available at 6 p.m. for $15, as well as a sweet area to buy from for $5. Basket raffles and others such as the liquor wagon raffle will have drawings until 8 p.m.

There will be a band lineup from 2 to 10 p.m. in both the banquet hall and the social room. In the banquet hall, the Sam Hadel Band will perform from 3 to 4:30 p.m., followed by the Modeans from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and then Ivas John from 7 to 10 p.m. The social room will see Hodo perform from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the Bruce Zimmerman Band from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and finally Calley and Kevin from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information about how to sponsor, donate or general questions, contact event chairman Pam Boyd at (573) 979-2218.