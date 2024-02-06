Old Town Cape Inc. will host its annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 1, in Cape Girardeau. The event offers participants the chance to tour a variety of commercial buildings available for sale or lease in the downtown.
The event is organized by Old Town Cape's Economic Vitality Committee, which aims to support new and existing businesses, catalyze property development and foster a supportive environment for entrepreneurs.
Blake Lingle, chairman of the Economic Vitality Committee, emphasized the committee's goal to empower current downtown businesses and facilitate growth.
"We are consistently identifying ways to evolve our role as a resource in assisting existing businesses, encouraging people to shop local downtown, and, with this event, to give a platform for people interested in joining the downtown community to be able to do so," Lingle said in a news release.
The open house is free and open to the public, with no registration required. Participants may visit properties in any order, and representatives will be present at each location to answer questions and help navigate the properties.
Maps of the open house properties will be available at each stop. Visit Old Town Cape’s Facebook page for the list of properties.
Any commercial property within the Old Town Cape district who would like for it to be included may contact executive director Liz Haynes at (573) 334-8085 or lizhaynes@oldtowncape.org.
