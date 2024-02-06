Old Town Cape Inc. will host its annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 1, in Cape Girardeau. The event offers participants the chance to tour a variety of commercial buildings available for sale or lease in the downtown.

The event is organized by Old Town Cape's Economic Vitality Committee, which aims to support new and existing businesses, catalyze property development and foster a supportive environment for entrepreneurs.

Blake Lingle, chairman of the Economic Vitality Committee, emphasized the committee's goal to empower current downtown businesses and facilitate growth.