Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas Tradition of Giving

The Jaycees ToyBox is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing toys to children who otherwise would not have a Christmas. Throughout the year, the Cape Jaycees host events to raise money for the annual ToyBox event.

Tiffany Brosey, chairperson of the Jaycee ToyBox, coordinates the process from the initial application through delivery night, ensuring the Cape Jaycees provide a little bit of Christmas magic to those who need it most.

“It’s amazing to see the community, regardless of religion, political views, race or gender, come together as one for the same cause: to ensure every child can experience the Christmas spirit,” Brosey says.

Last year, the Cape Jaycees delivered gifts to more than 400 homes, making a difference in more than 1,000 children’s lives.

This event helps local children feel special during the holidays. From the Salvation Army’s help with applications, to Cape Auto Sales’ generous van donation for delivery night, to the local businesses who set out donation boxes each year, Jaycee’s ToyBox continues to share the true reason for the season.

If you know a child in need this holi- day season, applications can be submitted through the Salvation Army through Dec. 5. The Cape Jaycees shop for each application, customizing each child’s Christmas experience through their profile and wish list.

“To play such a magical character is so rewarding,” Brosey says. “We’re Santa’s helpers.”

How to get involved

Tax-deductible monetary donations can be mailed to

P.O. Box 4

Cape Girardeau, MO 63702

Toy Donations can be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian offices:

301 Broadway St.

Cape Girardeau, Mo 63701

For volunteer opportunities or questions about how to help, email Tiffany Brosey at Tiffany@theprintingco.biz.