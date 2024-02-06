Jackson Christmas Parade rescheduled

The Jackson Christmas Parade, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, due to weather forecasts.
The parade will maintain its original route, starting at Southern Bank on Main Street and proceeding to Uptown.
Before and during the parade, visitors can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies sold by several Uptown merchants along High Street according to a news release.
After the parade, attendees are encouraged to view the decorations and window displays of Uptown merchants. Additionally, Santa Claus will be available for visits at the History Center Annex so children can share their holiday wishes.
