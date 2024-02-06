All sections
CommunityDecember 6, 2024

Jackson Christmas Parade rescheduled

The Jackson Christmas Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. due to weather.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Children enjoy participating in the 2023 Jackson Christmas parade. This year's event has been rescheduled because of the possibility of rain Sunday, Dec. 8.
Children enjoy participating in the 2023 Jackson Christmas parade. This year's event has been rescheduled because of the possibility of rain Sunday, Dec. 8.Southeast Missourian file

The Jackson Christmas Parade, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, due to weather forecasts.

The parade will maintain its original route, starting at Southern Bank on Main Street and proceeding to Uptown.

Before and during the parade, visitors can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies sold by several Uptown merchants along High Street according to a news release.

After the parade, attendees are encouraged to view the decorations and window displays of Uptown merchants. Additionally, Santa Claus will be available for visits at the History Center Annex so children can share their holiday wishes.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

