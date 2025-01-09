The annual Polar Plunge will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Cape County North Park Lake in Cape Girardeau.
People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to put on their best costumes to go along with this year's theme, “Its Glow Time”, or just a favorite of their own and plunge into the lake to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri athletes in the area.
Participants must raise a minimum of $75 by the day of the event to join the plunge and receive a T-shirt. There also are incentives for participants to raise more than the minimum as a lanyard can be had for $100, a hat for $250, a heated vest for $500, a cooler backpack for $1,000 and a blanket as well as all the other goodies for $2,000 raised.
Day-of registration begins at noon. Last year, Cape Girardeau had 134 brave plungers, and more than $70,600 was raised.
The easiest way to register and fundraise for the Plunge is at www.somo.org/plunge. Paper registration forms are also available at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
For those who want to donate, there are several schools and local organizations already signed up to "freeze for a reason" on the SOMO website.
