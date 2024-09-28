All sections
CommunityOctober 4, 2024
Is this a monarch butterfly?
Think you spotted a monarch butterfly? It might be a viceroy. Learn how to tell the difference between these look-alike butterflies and discover their unique traits.
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation
Submitted

A friend and I were walking along a small brushy field the morning of Sunday, Sept. 29, when my friend pointed to a beautiful butterfly in a wild blackberry patch. Upon seeing it, I instinctively said, “That’s a monarch!” Even as I photographed it I thought it was a monarch.

Monarch butterflies are migratory insects. Their autumn migration south to Mexico begins in September and extends through October into about mid-November.

Further research revealed the butterfly I photographed was not a monarch. It is a butterfly that closely mimics the monarch. It is called a viceroy butterfly. The viceroy butterfly is common in much of North America and when seen is usually mistaken for a monarch.

Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

Aaron Horrell
