“It's a huge job. I posted that we needed help, financial help, on Facebook, and then that's when people started donating to help the cause,” Mary Ann Kellerman said. “So most all of it happened maybe in the last three months. It's a wonderful thing. I'm greatly encouraged now.”

In response, the Kellermans posted a photo of the building thanking everyone. They have received $133,000 to help them get going on this project. They are now moving all of their collections into the old city hall, including a new and unseen exhibit, the life work of Missouri-born artist Charles Rhinehart, which was donated by his wife after his death.

Kellerman said they have four huge exhibits, the Rhinehart artwork, the Oliver House, a Civil War exhibit and the Frank Nickell Archive all spread out in the building. Along with the exhibits, she said there are parts such as the original nursery rhyme tiles and a fireplace in the kindergarten room that will be a blast from the past for those who attended the Loimer School.

Along with the existing and future exhibits, the Kellermans said they are looking forward to holding festivals, special events and working with Scouts to give history patches. They hope to open a portion of the building in the spring and to have the Oliver exhibit open mid-summer.

The Kellermans intend to turn the building into a museum and keep it free for those who would like to see it. Their mission is to preserve architecture, historic buildings and the people involved with them. They want to tell stories of families in Cape Girardeau, the culture of Cape Girardeau, family histories as well as the buildings that housed those people, families and businesses.