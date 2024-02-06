Hundreds attend Community Partnership's Circus After Dark event

About 500 people attended Circus After Dark, an eclectic event Feb. 1 sponsored by Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The funds raised from Circus After Dark will support the CPSEMO program YouthBuild. CPSEMO communications director Shana Lynn said YouthBuild provides young adults with education, job training and leadership development.
"Many participants face significant barriers, and this program helps them gain skills in construction and other trades while earning their high school equivalency. Events like this allow us to continue supporting these young individuals as they work toward stable careers and self-sufficiency," Lynn said.
She said the event was a "huge success" with 500 people attending.
Final fundraising numbers for the event — which featured live and silent auctions, food and drink and various circuslike performances — are not available, Lynn said, but should be forthcoming in a few weeks.
