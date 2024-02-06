Hovis honored as 2024 Legislative Champion

“Throughout the 2024 legislative session, Representative Hovis played a pivotal role in advancing key legislation aimed at strengthening Missouri’s criminal justice system. As a former law enforcement officer, he brought invaluable firsthand experience to the legislative process, working collaboratively with prosecutors, law enforcement agencies and community leaders to develop and support initiatives that enhance public safety.”

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys,” Hovis said. “As someone who has served on the front lines of public safety, I am deeply committed to enacting policies that protect our citizens and ensure justice is served. This award is a testament to the collaborative efforts of my colleagues in the legislature, MAPA, and all those working to make Missouri a safer place.”

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is a professional organization representing the state’s prosecutors. Its mission is to promote justice, support victims and ensure the effective prosecution of crime in Missouri.