CommunityJanuary 25, 2025

Hovis honored as 2024 Legislative Champion

State Rep. Barry Hovis was named 2024 Legislative Champion by the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys for his leadership in public safety and justice. His law enforcement background played a key role.

Barry Hovis was named the 2024 Legislative Champion by the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys has named State Representative Barry Hovis (R-District 146) as its 2024 Legislative Champion. This prestigious award recognizes Representative Hovis’ exceptional leadership and steadfast commitment to public safety and justice during the legislative session.

“Representative Hovis has been a tireless advocate for policies that uphold the safety and security of Missouri communities,” said Robert W. Russell, Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney and President of Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. “His dedication to ensuring our legal system functions effectively and fairly is deeply appreciated by prosecutors across the state.”

“Throughout the 2024 legislative session, Representative Hovis played a pivotal role in advancing key legislation aimed at strengthening Missouri’s criminal justice system. As a former law enforcement officer, he brought invaluable firsthand experience to the legislative process, working collaboratively with prosecutors, law enforcement agencies and community leaders to develop and support initiatives that enhance public safety.”

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys,” Hovis said. “As someone who has served on the front lines of public safety, I am deeply committed to enacting policies that protect our citizens and ensure justice is served. This award is a testament to the collaborative efforts of my colleagues in the legislature, MAPA, and all those working to make Missouri a safer place.”

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is a professional organization representing the state’s prosecutors. Its mission is to promote justice, support victims and ensure the effective prosecution of crime in Missouri.

