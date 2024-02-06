Horrell: Is this a cruise ship?

I was fishing in a farm pond Sunday, Oct. 6, when I noticed this old rotten log floating on the water. A light wind was moving it slowly from place to place. It looked a little bit like a green alligator.
I was reminded of my childhood when things like this magically turned into grander things. A 4-year-old boy could easily see this log with weeds growing on its back become a great big boat.
As an old man who loves nature, I am impressed with the fact that in life this tree stood in one spot for many years. When it died it somehow began to move and found its way into a pond. Eventually weeds began to grow on the log, and it took them on tour as if they were passengers on a cruise ship.
Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.