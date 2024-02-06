Horrell: Can you say melissodes?

I was photographing insects on a September morning when I spotted this small bee. It looked a lot like a common eastern bumblebee, but it was smaller than a bumblebee and larger than a sweat bee.
I only saw one bee like this one, and it was quite elusive. I concentrated on it following it from one goldenrod flower to another. Eventually it became familiar with me and allowed me to get a few closeup photos.
My research leads me to believe this tiny bee is called a melissodes. The white bands on its abdomen and its extremely hairy body lend credence. What looks like yellow pollen on its hind legs are actually hairs. This bee can sting. There are over 100 species within the genus called melissodes. I hope I am right in identifying him. Good luck remembering his name.
Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
