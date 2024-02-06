All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
CommunitySeptember 28, 2024

Horrell: Can you say melissodes?

Photographer Discovers Rare Bee Species in September Morning Expedition: Local artist and outdoorsman Horrell captures close-up photos of a melissodes bee, a rare find among goldenrod flowers.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation
Submitted

I was photographing insects on a September morning when I spotted this small bee. It looked a lot like a common eastern bumblebee, but it was smaller than a bumblebee and larger than a sweat bee.

I only saw one bee like this one, and it was quite elusive. I concentrated on it following it from one goldenrod flower to another. Eventually it became familiar with me and allowed me to get a few closeup photos.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

My research leads me to believe this tiny bee is called a melissodes. The white bands on its abdomen and its extremely hairy body lend credence. What looks like yellow pollen on its hind legs are actually hairs. This bee can sting. There are over 100 species within the genus called melissodes. I hope I am right in identifying him. Good luck remembering his name.

Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Aaron Horrell
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
The Best Years: September 2024
CommunityOct. 16
October's supermoon pairs with a comet for a special nightti...
CommunityOct. 14
Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds wins California contest
CommunityOct. 14
Tips for keeping your wedding from becoming a political batt...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cowboy or cowgirl up
CommunityOct. 12
Cowboy or cowgirl up
Horrell: Is this a cruise ship?
CommunityOct. 12
Horrell: Is this a cruise ship?
Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons
CommunityOct. 10
Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
CommunityOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
Consider the 'minor bulbs' -- crocuses, snowdrops and more -- when planting for spring
CommunityOct. 8
Consider the 'minor bulbs' -- crocuses, snowdrops and more -- when planting for spring
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
CommunityOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
Senior Center Menus Oct. 7-11
CommunityOct. 7
Senior Center Menus Oct. 7-11
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines
CommunityOct. 5
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy