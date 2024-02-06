Heartland Gaming Convention returns with expanded activities for 2025

This year's convention will introduce several new features, including a Disney Lorcana tournament, replacing the previous Magic: The Gathering tournament. Attendees can also look forward to a variety of role-playing game systems, with more than 22 events planned across six different RPG systems.

The convention will continue to offer popular features such as the play-to-win and free-to-play libraries, allowing participants to explore new games and win prizes throughout the weekend.

“We have about double the unique events from last year, because a lot more people who either attended last year or have found out about the convention, have put in to run different events. So it's not even all us, it's people coming in and wanting to run events for other people. So we're really proud about that. Because that was our big thing last year, is we want people to come and be able to do (things, and) we're now offering that much more for them to be able to come in and do,” Elfrink said.

The vendor floor is fully booked, showcasing a diverse range of exhibitors from independent game publishers to crafters and artists. Other vendors include a retro and vintage board gaming specialist from Oklahoma and a miniature gaming vendor from Kansas City.

One of the big things the convention is changing this year is it will be making sure to have printed maps and schedules to hand out, so everyone knows what is going on through the weekend.

“Especially those who hear about this on the starting Friday and decide to go on Saturday and haven't had February through May, to kind of look at the schedule and kind of get into the events. So we're going to be putting that out so that way, hopefully, people who are coming in that weekend are going to be able to sign up for the tournaments and sign up for events,” Elfrink said.

For those interested in attending, pre-sale tickets and event passes are available until Monday, May 5. After that, tickets will be available at the door, though prices will increase slightly.

More information about the convention and upcoming public gaming events can be found on the Heartland Gaming Convention's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093567187940.