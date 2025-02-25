All sections
February 25, 2025

‘Girlhood’ premieres at SEMO: A modern twist on teenage drama and friendship

"Girlhood", a play exploring the complexities of teenage life, premieres at Southeast Missouri State University's Conservatory of Theatre and Dance. This modern take on friendship and adolescence is the winner of the 2024 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Southeast Missouri State University will hold the world premiere for “Girlhood”, the winning play from the 2024 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival, this weekend, beginning Thursday, Feb. 27, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. 
SEMO will be holding the World premiere for "Girlhood", the winning play from the 2024 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival. 
SEMO will be holding the World premiere for "Girlhood", the winning play from the 2024 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival. 
“They are funny. They are strong. They are deeply flawed. And they are figuring it out.” states the Southeast Missouri State University official page for its new upcoming play.

The Conservatory of Theatre and Dance will hold the world premiere this weekend for “Girlhood”, the winning play from the 2024 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival.

This annual festival, named after the renowned playwright Lanford Wilson, focuses on commissioning new works, specifically for college-age students, with an emphasis on strong roles for women, said Roxanne Wellington, professor of acting and voice at SEMO.

“Girlhood”, written by Ida Esmaeili, a New York-based playwright of Swedish and Iranian descent, explores the lives of seven privileged New York City girls as they prepare for their debutante ball on a night that will ultimately change their lives in ways they never predicted.

Set in a modern-day private school environment, the play dives into themes of friendship, jealousy, and the pressures of adolescence. “Girlhood” follows a diverse and tight-knit group of friends navigating the tragedies of adolescence, and the small cruelties they inflict upon each other while they look for their places in the world. With its fast-paced dialogue and overlapping conversations, the play offers a glimpse into the complexities of teenage life, reminiscent of popular shows such as “Gossip Girl”.

“There’s a TV show called ‘Gossip Girl’. It’s very similar to that. That’s kind of the vein, you know, that’s the vibe of the show. It’s a little bit ‘Gossip Girl’, but it’s got serious undertones in it,” Wellington said.

The play is structured into four scenes throughout the year. The production is a 90-minute performance without intermission, featuring a thrust stage setup that brings the audience close to the action.

The play is geared for an audience aged 17 to 21, though it is expected to resonate with adults as well. The production includes mature language and themes, making it suitable for a PG-13 audience.

“This is for teenagers, it really is. I think adults can appreciate it, too, but I think the audience is really 17, 18, 19, 20, 21-year-olds. If we could get everyone at the university, students in the university, come see it, I think they would really enjoy it,” she said.

Wellington said the cast of seven actresses remains on stage throughout the performance, showcasing their ability to handle rapid dialogue and complex character interactions. She said the playwright wrote the dialogue to be very fast and overlapping and she wants the characters to stay that way, which Wellington said has been difficult, but the girls are doing it.

“I’m proud of their professionalism and how much they’ve handled this quick dialogue. I mean, the dialogue is super, super fast and sharp, and so that’s one of the things we’ve tried to navigate, is how to keep it as fast.” she said. “I’m impressed, because actually they have to cue off of each other to get the timing right, and that’s been pretty difficult, but I think we’ve done a pretty good job of it.”

The play will open at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the River Campus in Rust Flexible Theatre. Performances will continue through the weekend with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, March 1, as well as 2 p.m. shows Saturday and Sunday, March 2.

For ticket availability, visit the SEMO River Campus website, https://rivercampus.org or contact the box office at (573) 651-2265.

