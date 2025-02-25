“They are funny. They are strong. They are deeply flawed. And they are figuring it out.” states the Southeast Missouri State University official page for its new upcoming play.

The Conservatory of Theatre and Dance will hold the world premiere this weekend for “Girlhood”, the winning play from the 2024 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival.

This annual festival, named after the renowned playwright Lanford Wilson, focuses on commissioning new works, specifically for college-age students, with an emphasis on strong roles for women, said Roxanne Wellington, professor of acting and voice at SEMO.

“Girlhood”, written by Ida Esmaeili, a New York-based playwright of Swedish and Iranian descent, explores the lives of seven privileged New York City girls as they prepare for their debutante ball on a night that will ultimately change their lives in ways they never predicted.

Set in a modern-day private school environment, the play dives into themes of friendship, jealousy, and the pressures of adolescence. “Girlhood” follows a diverse and tight-knit group of friends navigating the tragedies of adolescence, and the small cruelties they inflict upon each other while they look for their places in the world. With its fast-paced dialogue and overlapping conversations, the play offers a glimpse into the complexities of teenage life, reminiscent of popular shows such as “Gossip Girl”.

“There’s a TV show called ‘Gossip Girl’. It’s very similar to that. That’s kind of the vein, you know, that’s the vibe of the show. It’s a little bit ‘Gossip Girl’, but it’s got serious undertones in it,” Wellington said.