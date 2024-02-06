The Lutheran Home will be holding its second annual Spook-tacular trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 on the Lutheran Home campus at 2825 Bloomfield Road.
There will be a costume contest to show off creative, spooky and whimsical outfits along with warm s’mores and other snacks provided. Other activities include scary tattoos, face painting and many decorated trunks to fill up a child's bag with candy.
This free event is open to the public and furry friends.
