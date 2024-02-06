All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
CommunityOctober 28, 2024

Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or-treat event

Join the Lutheran Home's Spook-tacular trunk-or-treat on Tuesday, Oct 29., 6-8 p.m. Enjoy a costume contest, s'mores, face painting, and more. Open to all, including pets. Don't forget your Halloween bag!

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau will host a trunk-or-treat event starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau will host a trunk-or-treat event starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.Southeast Missourian file

The Lutheran Home will be holding its second annual Spook-tacular trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 on the Lutheran Home campus at 2825 Bloomfield Road.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There will be a costume contest to show off creative, spooky and whimsical outfits along with warm s’mores and other snacks provided. Other activities include scary tattoos, face painting and many decorated trunks to fill up a child's bag with candy.

This free event is open to the public and furry friends.

Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Able and Candicane 10-26-24
CommunityOct. 26
Adopt Able and Candicane 10-26-24
Scott City Musings: Make a plan
CommunityOct. 26
Scott City Musings: Make a plan
Photo gallery: 2024 Riverfront Fall Festival draws huge crowd
CommunityOct. 24
Photo gallery: 2024 Riverfront Fall Festival draws huge crowd
Submitted: River City Players to present 'Fast Food' comedy
CommunityOct. 23
Submitted: River City Players to present 'Fast Food' comedy
Victorian ghost photographs amused viewers with spooky thrills
CommunityOct. 22
Victorian ghost photographs amused viewers with spooky thrills
The sound of silence
CommunityOct. 19
The sound of silence
Adopt Shelly 10-19-24
CommunityOct. 19
Adopt Shelly 10-19-24
Senior Center Menus for Oct. 21-25
CommunityOct. 19
Senior Center Menus for Oct. 21-25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy