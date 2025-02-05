All sections
CommunityFebruary 5, 2025

Gather SEMO: unite in prayer and worship for 25 powerful hours

Gather SEMO, a 25-hour event for prayer, worship and unity, will be held Feb. 28 and March 1 at Peace Chapel in Jackson. The nondenominational event, themed "United in Christ", will also be livestreamed globally.

Gather SEMO, a 25-hour, worldwide event dedicated to prayer, worship and unity in Christ, will take place locally from 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at Peace Chapel, 3589 Hwy. 25 in Jackson.

This event invites believers from Southeast Missouri and beyond to unite under the theme "United in Christ: We Are Loved, We Are Called, We Are Sent". The event will also be livestreamed for global participation.

According to a news release, Gather SEMO aims to strengthen the global church through prayer, repentance and commissioning. Attendees will engage in worship, exalting Jesus Christ and seeking revival, healing and unity within the church. The event emphasizes the importance of repentance, encouraging believers to turn to God with humble hearts for forgiveness and renewal.

The event will also focus on commissioning, equipping believers to fulfill the Great Commission. This gathering seeks to remind participants of their identity in Jesus Christ and their mission as his disciples, highlighting the transformative power of the church.

Gather SEMO is open to people of all of denominations, offering an opportunity to deepen one's relationship with God and connect with fellow believers. Whether attending in person or joining the livestream, participants are encouraged to set aside this time to focus on God's work in their lives and communities.

For more information, visit www.Gather25.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

