Gather SEMO: unite in prayer and worship for 25 powerful hours

Gather SEMO, a 25-hour, worldwide event dedicated to prayer, worship and unity in Christ, will take place locally from 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at Peace Chapel, 3589 Hwy. 25 in Jackson.

This event invites believers from Southeast Missouri and beyond to unite under the theme "United in Christ: We Are Loved, We Are Called, We Are Sent". The event will also be livestreamed for global participation.

According to a news release, Gather SEMO aims to strengthen the global church through prayer, repentance and commissioning. Attendees will engage in worship, exalting Jesus Christ and seeking revival, healing and unity within the church. The event emphasizes the importance of repentance, encouraging believers to turn to God with humble hearts for forgiveness and renewal.