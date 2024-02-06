The new location is smaller than the current one, but Downes sees it as an opportunity to focus on meaningful collaborations. The Scout Hall outdoor space also will be utilized for events and fundraisers, enhancing the types of programming the Arts Council can offer.

“It is smaller. But I think for certain events, just to have access to the venue downstairs to run arts programming, or the venue outside to do fundraisers and stuff; it actually improves the types of things,” Downes said. “It's so nice, and everything's so pretty. I feel like, even though we're downsizing, it's such an upgrade to be where we are, to be in that space.”

The Arts Council is also expanding its summer and after-school programming in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club. This initiative aims to provide music classes for children after school. Downes expressed excitement about the potential for the new space to serve as a cultural center, where diverse collaborations can thrive.

The move to Scout Hall aligns with the Arts Council's mission to make the arts accessible to all.

By decentralizing art from traditional gallery settings, the council hopes to reach individuals who may not feel comfortable in conventional art spaces. This approach reflects a broader trend in Cape Girardeau, where efforts to revitalize downtown and support the arts are gaining momentum.

“This could not be more of a dream come true. I feel like the opportunity that it presents for not just our community but our region, to have a cultural center where we kind of have this heartbeat out of which a lot of different collaborations can arise, couldn't be more of an achievement. When I gauge success, it is about how many people can access and participate in the arts meaningfully. I just feel like the number of people who now can see that there's a singular place where they can go and try new things, but also the collaboration with rustmedia is going to allow us to proliferate the message of the arts and to do really fun and innovative things. With somebody like Jeff Rawson at the helm of creative direction, I think our philosophies in terms of the power of the Midwest and this kind of DIY spirit of what can be done if we just develop models of mentorship and show people that it's a really cool place to be. I literally am at a loss for words,” Downes said about her excitement for the move.