All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
CommunityMarch 10, 2025

Brazilian rhythms meet jazz improvisation: José Gobbo to perform in Underground Jazz Series

Join Brazilian guitarist José Gobbo at Scout Hall on March 15 for a night of jazz infused with Carnival rhythms. Part of the Underground Jazz Series, the event promises a unique musical dialogue.

José Gobbo will perform as part of the Underground Jazz Series on Saturday, March 15, at Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau.
José Gobbo will perform as part of the Underground Jazz Series on Saturday, March 15, at Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau.Courtsey of Scout Hall

Scout Hall will be continuing its Underground Jazz Series with Brazilian guitarist José Gobbo on Saturday, March 15.

Known for his blend of Brazilian rhythms and jazz improvisation, Gobbo promises an evening of musical exploration that reflects a global perspective.

Gobbo, a Berklee College of Music graduate, has crafted a sound that merges the energy of Carnival, samba and bossa nova with the improvisational spirit of jazz. His performances are characterized by technical precision and emotional depth, offering an array of original compositions and reimagined jazz standards. Gobbo's music is a conversation, as he describes it, providing an opportunity to connect with listeners on a personal level.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Jazz is more than music; it’s a conversation,” Gobbo said in a news release. “Every performance is an opportunity to share something deeply personal and connect with listeners.”

The Underground Jazz Series, directed by Felipe Brito, Southeast Missouri State University's director of jazz studies, aims to connect the local community with artists from jazz-rich cities such as St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Chicago and Kansas City.

The concert will take place at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.thescouthall.com.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityMar. 9
Celebrating 70 years: Altrusa of Poplar Bluff prepares for m...
CommunityMar. 8
More Photos: SEMO's international student festival, "Carpe D...
CommunityMar. 8
Mary Kay donation 3-8-25
CommunityMar. 8
Through the Woods: Is this a valuable tree?

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt B.G. 3-8-25
CommunityMar. 8
Adopt B.G. 3-8-25
Scott City Musings: Let's plant some seeds
CommunityMar. 8
Scott City Musings: Let's plant some seeds
Senior Center Menus for March 10-14
CommunityMar. 8
Senior Center Menus for March 10-14
'Of Little Faith': Book explores journey of rediscovering spirituality in modern life
CommunityMar. 7
'Of Little Faith': Book explores journey of rediscovering spirituality in modern life
Photo gallery: Mutt Meowness 2025 prepares for its first round
CommunityMar. 7
Photo gallery: Mutt Meowness 2025 prepares for its first round
Honoring a hero: Cape Girardeau Lions Club celebrates Bob Phalen's 100th birthday with an Honor Flight to D.C.
CommunityMar. 7
Honoring a hero: Cape Girardeau Lions Club celebrates Bob Phalen's 100th birthday with an Honor Flight to D.C.
Photo gallery: McDowell South RV and Armstrong Outdoors host Outdoors Fest
CommunityMar. 6
Photo gallery: McDowell South RV and Armstrong Outdoors host Outdoors Fest
Organizations holding Lenten fish fries
CommunityMar. 6
Organizations holding Lenten fish fries
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy