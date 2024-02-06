Scout Hall will be continuing its Underground Jazz Series with Brazilian guitarist José Gobbo on Saturday, March 15.
Known for his blend of Brazilian rhythms and jazz improvisation, Gobbo promises an evening of musical exploration that reflects a global perspective.
Gobbo, a Berklee College of Music graduate, has crafted a sound that merges the energy of Carnival, samba and bossa nova with the improvisational spirit of jazz. His performances are characterized by technical precision and emotional depth, offering an array of original compositions and reimagined jazz standards. Gobbo's music is a conversation, as he describes it, providing an opportunity to connect with listeners on a personal level.
“Jazz is more than music; it’s a conversation,” Gobbo said in a news release. “Every performance is an opportunity to share something deeply personal and connect with listeners.”
The Underground Jazz Series, directed by Felipe Brito, Southeast Missouri State University's director of jazz studies, aims to connect the local community with artists from jazz-rich cities such as St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Chicago and Kansas City.
The concert will take place at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.thescouthall.com.
