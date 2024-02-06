All sections
CommunityNovember 4, 2024

Free skin cancer screenings at Alliance Dermatology's Fall Open House

Alliance Dermatology's Fall Open House on Wednesday, Nov. 6, will offer free skin cancer screenings, skincare samples and more. Giveaways, food trucks and discounted skincare from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

Alliance Dermatology will be holding its Fall Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 304 S. Mount Auburn Road.

The event will have free skin cancer screenings and skincare samples. There will also be giveaways, food trucks, sweet treats and discounted medical-grade skincare.

Director of operations Angela Blechle said this is an event she and all of Alliance Dermatology hold in high regard for the community.

“A lot of people don't realize the importance of getting a skin cancer check. So we just feel that we can give back to the community by doing a couple of free skin checks a year. Then we ensure that people that cannot afford it can come and at least get checked out. We're super passionate just about giving back to the community in that regard,” Blechle said.

Those who plan to attend are asked to not be in a rush to leave as there is usually a wait once the event starts. Visitors do not have to bring anything to the event such as insurance unless they would like to establish a patient relationship with Alliance Dermatology; if they would rather do a cash pay option, insurance cards are not needed.

“It's a big undertaking for us, but we have found several skin cancers, and they've had to be treated. We don't take it lightly at all and people don't realize if you have a spot that's been there for a while, an aggravating spot, it could be something much more serious than just a spot on your arm, face, or whatever. So, we're very passionate about that part of it,” Blechle said.

Health
