Free skin cancer screenings at Alliance Dermatology's Fall Open House

“A lot of people don't realize the importance of getting a skin cancer check. So we just feel that we can give back to the community by doing a couple of free skin checks a year. Then we ensure that people that cannot afford it can come and at least get checked out. We're super passionate just about giving back to the community in that regard,” Blechle said.

Those who plan to attend are asked to not be in a rush to leave as there is usually a wait once the event starts. Visitors do not have to bring anything to the event such as insurance unless they would like to establish a patient relationship with Alliance Dermatology; if they would rather do a cash pay option, insurance cards are not needed.

“It's a big undertaking for us, but we have found several skin cancers, and they've had to be treated. We don't take it lightly at all and people don't realize if you have a spot that's been there for a while, an aggravating spot, it could be something much more serious than just a spot on your arm, face, or whatever. So, we're very passionate about that part of it,” Blechle said.