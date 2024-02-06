Mesta Meadows Ranch will host its fourth annual Ozark Highland Sheep and Fiber Festival on Friday, March 21, and Saturday, March 22.

The event will take place at the ranch, located 1 mile west of Glen Allen in Bollinger County. The festival offers an opportunity for attendees to experience a sheep, fiber and craft festival on a working ranch. Admission is free for all visitors.

The festival will feature a variety of activities celebrating the history and culture of the sheep and wool industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to navigate the Mesta Meadows sheep ranch and see real sheep shearing in action with Mafalda Weathermon and assistant Monti Weathermon.

In addition to the shearing demonstrations, the festival will offer a petting zoo featuring goats, lambs, sheep and the ranch's youngest Scottish Highland cow, Rory. The petting zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Live music will be provided by Green N' Grassy, known for their folk and country tunes, from 2 to 5 p.m. each day.