“It kind of built and strengthened me. I personally believe that we ought to have to bring the draft back and have everyone go in, and that would help our society,” Carroll said.

During his deployments, Carroll witnessed what he said were significant events to both himself and history, such as the first elections in Iraq, where he helped transport Iraqis to polling stations. The emotional impact of seeing Iraqis vote for the first time in their lives remains vivid in his memory.

“The first elections. I remember which that part of my job, was I set up the elections for the Anbar province, and we would actually get busses to transport Iraqis to the polls. And the Iraqis would cry because they would be in their 40s, the first time they had ever been able to vote. That's the kind of stuff that sticks out in my head about that deployment," he explained.

In his many years of service Carroll said the units he was in had many challenges. They emerged without casualties from hostile action, saying they were very lucky to come out the other end the way they did.

The experience of war left mental imprints, with certain smells and memories triggering recollections of his time in combat and activating mental scars of war and how they linger through his life. Carroll said the transition back to civilization from the military was challenging, but the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) provides him and others a supportive community where shared experiences foster support and understanding between the veterans. He said the VFW is a safe place because he knows all the others there have his back, and he has theirs if they need anything.

While war takes a toll on the mental, physical and emotional health of each who serves Carrol believes in the value of military service.

"If I could sacrifice me doing something instead of my kids or grandkids having to go through it, I'll do it in a heartbeat," he said.