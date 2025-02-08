In his 90s, Sam Conrad wasn't looking for romantic love. His first wife had passed away eight years earlier, and he says he kept busy. But one morning at church, a woman he had never seen before walked in. As the greeter, he welcomed her to the church.

The woman’s name was Gladys, and that morning marked the start of their love story.

“Neither of us were looking [for romantic love] as such,” Sam says. “Might have been searching for something in the back of my mind, but I thought, ‘Hell, I'm almost 90 years old. Who’s going to be interested in me?’”

Gladys moved to Cape Girardeau from Warrenton, Mo., in 2021 after retiring from working with people who have disabilities, to be closer to one of her three daughters. Her first husband had passed away 38 years before, and she says she had continued on with her life after being a homemaker and raising their children. All these decades later, she wasn’t thinking about finding a romantic relationship.

When she first moved to Cape Girardeau, she only knew her daughter and son-in-law. She also knew a friend she had previously worked with who took her to Maple Baptist Church, where she met Sam.

After a couple of months of being greeted by Sam each Sunday, Gladys didn’t come to service one morning. Sam inquired about her absence to the Sunday school teacher, who told him Gladys was out of town. That afternoon, Sam looked up Gladys’ phone number in the church directory and called her to tell her he’d missed her at church that morning. He was impressed to find out she had driven herself to O’Fallon, Mo., to dogsit her daughters’ dogs.

After church one Sunday a few weeks later, Sam asked Gladys to dinner, where they talked about their families, where they’d lived and what they’d done in life. A few weeks later, Gladys went out of town for a wedding, and then Sam, who served in World War II, went on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He called Gladys each day he was gone. When he got back, he went to her apartment and kissed her; after spending time apart, they both knew their relationship meant something to them.