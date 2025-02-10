Faces of Southeast Missouri: Mike Ruppel

Mike Ruppel says he is “90% retired.” But that doesn’t stop him from doing what he loves and spending time at Ruppel Auto Service, a shop founded by his father and that Mike owned until 2024.

“I enjoy fixing things,” Mike says. “I enjoy taking things that are broke and repairing them, make them like they should be. I’ve always got a lot of satisfaction from doing that.”

Mike’s father Lester Ruppel and Lester's business partner Woody Colyer opened Ruppel Motor Company in 1955 as the Colyer/Ruppel Motor Company, selling Plymouth and DeSoto cars and doing repairwork. After seven years, Lester bought out his partner and focused solely on car repair.

Mike grew up less than a mile away from his father’s auto shop; as a child, he often rode his bicycle to the shop and played there. At 12 years old, he started drawing a paycheck there, cleaning tools, burning trash and doing light mechanical work. Throughout his teenage years, he worked at the shop after school and on the weekends; in the summertimes, he worked there several days a week, going full-time in the summer when he turned 16.

Mike says he always knew he would work at the shop after graduating from high school. As a teenager, Mike overheard a conversation between his parents about a job offer his father had received from a different company to be a supervisor; he is grateful his father declined the offer, so he had a place to work after high school.

Mike’s father specialized in electronics in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War and brought that knowledge with him to the automotive world. When vehicles switched from using generator charging systems to alternator charging systems, Mike says his father exposed him to how to work on vehicles with electronics much sooner than many other shops. Because of this, Ruppel’s became known as a diagnostic shop.