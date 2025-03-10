Faces of Southeast Missouri: Gerald "Jerry" Richards

Gerald “Jerry” Richards says when he walks into Schnucks, there’s hardly a time he doesn’t have a former student stop him to talk. He considers it one of the greatest privileges of working in education for 54 and a half years.

“My best memories are during those years that I was a classroom teacher. As a classroom teacher, you got to know your students,” Richards says. “Those ‘children’ are now 69. But it’s always good to see them again.”

Richards started his education career at Fox High School in Arnold, Mo., where he taught history for two years before continuing his career at Cape Central Junior High School in 1967, where he worked as a mathematics teacher, counselor, assistant principal and principal for the next 35 years.

After retiring from full-time work, Richards worked in central administration for the Cape Central School District as personnel director, grant writer and federal programs coordinator. Throughout their careers, Richards and his late wife Dee, who taught first grade for 33 years at Scott City School, served as delegates for the Missouri State Teachers Association from 1971 until 2002.

Richards’ own education began in a one-room schoolhouse in Washington County, Mo. He walked to and from school each day from his family’s two-room log cabin that had a heating stove and icebox. They used coal oil lamps and a hand-crank phone. They drew their water from the spring using buckets.

At the age of 7, he and his family moved to Potosi, Mo., where his father worked at a grocery store and his mother worked at the shoe factory. At 14 years old, Richards started working at the grocery store to save money for college; by the time he became a college freshman, he had saved $1,000. He earned a Regent’s Scholarship to Southeast Missouri State University, which paid his tuition in full, $60 a semester.